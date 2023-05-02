Why Did Junko Furuta's Murderers Get Such Light Sentences?

In a frustrating prosecutorial decision, the four boys weren't charged with a deliberate act of murder, but only with "causing bodily injury resulting in death."
Only Miyano, the ringleader, was handed the maximum sentence for the lesser charge, which was 20 years in prison. The others received between five and nine years each.
The Japanese public was outraged that the death penalty wasn't considered for such a heinous crime. In 1983, the Japanese Supreme Court had established what's known as the "Nagayama test" for the death penalty. When Norio Nagayama was 19, he stole a pistol from a U.S. naval base and murdered four people.
When a lower court refused to consider capital punishment in the case of Nagayama, the Supreme Court ordered a retrial, saying that the death penalty can be considered for minors in cases where the crime was "atrocious and callous."
What crime could be more "atrocious and callous" than what those four young men did to Junko Furuta? Yet each of them walked free after relatively short prison terms.
While it is not clear why their sentences were so short, the most likely answer was that they were tried as juveniles rather than adults, based on the Japanese legal system at the time. Perhaps the courts thought they could be rehabilitated as they were so young as opposed to being locked up for decades or sentenced to death. The Japan Times noted in 2022 that before the amendment to juvenile law, "Decisions on sentence length were usually made by officers at correctional facilities on a case-by-case basis. With the amendment [which no longer treats 18- and 19-year-olds as minors], the terms of incarceration are specific and the period of incarceration or probation will be determined by the court."
The list of criminal offenses was also broadened. In the past, a juvenile could only face criminal prosecution for murder or other "acts that resulted in death." Now they can face criminal charges for robbery, rape, arson and other serious offenses.
Angered by these light sentences, Furuta's family filed and won a lawsuit against Minato's parents (in whose home the crimes had occurred) and were awarded 50 million yen (around $425,000), which Minato's family paid by selling their home.