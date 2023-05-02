Why Did Junko Furuta's Murderers Get Such Light Sentences?

Warning: the following contains descriptions of violence and sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers.

To describe what happened to Junko Furuta feels like a repeat violation of this innocent young girl, but some facts must be established to understand the truly abhorrent nature of the crime.

Advertisement

Junko Furuta was a popular high school student, considered a "good girl" who got high grades and didn't drink or do drugs. Riding her bike home from a part-time job Nov. 25, 1988, she was attacked by a random boy (Shinji Minato) who threw her off her bike and ran away. Another boy (Hiroshi Miyano) approached, claiming to have seen the whole thing and offered to walk her home for safety. The whole thing was a setup between the two boys. Miyano abducted and raped the young girl in a warehouse. He then called three of his friends, including Minato, to brag about the rape. The boys were serial sexual predators. They usually let their victims go, but Furuta's suffering had only begun.

For between 40 and 44 days, Furuta was held captive by Miyano, who was a low-ranking member of the yakuza or Japanese mafia. He and his lowlife friends tortured, raped and brutalized Furuta on a daily basis. Her skin was burned with hot wax; she was suspended from the ceiling and beaten like a punching bag with golf clubs, iron rods and bamboo sticks. She was forced to eat live cockroaches and drink her own urine and subjected to other despicable acts. She suffered convulsions and seizures from untreated infections and malnutrition.

Amazingly, all this took place in the home of one the boys, Shinji Minato, who lived there with his parents. Minato's parents claimed that they did not intervene because they were afraid of their son's violent behavior and his yakuza connections. It got so bad that at one point, Furuta asked her captors to kill her.

When Furuta finally succumbed to her injuries, her cruel captors tried to destroy the evidence of her murder by burning her remains, placing them in an oil drum and covering it all with concrete.

When the police arrested two of Miyano's conspirators in January 1989 for the rape of another young victim, the boys accidentally mentioned Furuta, thinking that was whom the police were referring to. After authorities discovered Furuta's remains, Miyano and three other young men confessed to the shocking crime. Now it was up to the courts to decide their fate.