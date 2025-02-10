Kristin Smart: A Tragic Disappearance With No Clear Conclusion

Kristin Denise Smart was a student at California Polytechnic State University (aka Cal Poly). In 1996, after a party on Memorial Day weekend, she disappeared. Initially, her friends were concerned and reported Smart's disappearance to the campus police, but they didn't immediately involve the local authorities.

Soon afterward, a fellow student named Paul Flores came under suspicion as being involved with her disappearance and possibly her death. He was the last person to have seen her alive, claiming he helped walk her partway back to her dorm. As evidence mounted, Flores became a prime suspect, although the case stalled for many years.

Finally, after more than 20 years of delays, Paul Flores was charged with the murder of Kristin Smart. His father, Ruben Flores, was charged as an accessory after the fact. While Paul was convicted, Ruben wasn't.

To this day, Smart's body hasn't been recovered.