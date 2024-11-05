10 Most Dangerous Cities in the World, Based on Homicide Rate

" " Juárez City, Mexico, has a bad reputation. And yet, it barely makes this list of the world's most dangerous cities by murder rate DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

The most dangerous cities in the world are a major concern for residents, visitors, law enforcement and policymakers. While crime exists everywhere, some cities statistically experience consistently high crime levels. We turned to Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, to find the hard numbers on the murder rate per capita in cities worldwide.

Identifying the existence and causes of high crime rates can inform where police should focus their attention and empower residents to thoughtfully use extreme caution. Whether considering the most dangerous cities in the U.S. or the most dangerous countries in the world, public safety can be improved when governments and individuals are armed with information.

Here are the 10 most dangerous cities in the world in descending order, according to the murder rate per 100,000 inhabitants. It is important to highlight that this list does not include countries that are unfortunately experiencing war or large-scale internal conflicts such as social unrest and political instability.