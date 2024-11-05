10 Most Dangerous Cities in the World, Based on Homicide Rate

By: Karina Ryan  |  Nov 5, 2024
Juárez City, Mexico, has a bad reputation. And yet, it barely makes this list of the world's most dangerous cities by murder rate DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

The most dangerous cities in the world are a major concern for residents, visitors, law enforcement and policymakers. While crime exists everywhere, some cities statistically experience consistently high crime levels. We turned to Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, to find the hard numbers on the murder rate per capita in cities worldwide.

Identifying the existence and causes of high crime rates can inform where police should focus their attention and empower residents to thoughtfully use extreme caution. Whether considering the most dangerous cities in the U.S. or the most dangerous countries in the world, public safety can be improved when governments and individuals are armed with information.

Here are the 10 most dangerous cities in the world in descending order, according to the murder rate per 100,000 inhabitants. It is important to highlight that this list does not include countries that are unfortunately experiencing war or large-scale internal conflicts such as social unrest and political instability.

Contents
  1. Colima, Mexico (140.32)
  2. Ciudad Obregón, Mexico (117.83)
  3. Port-au-Prince, Haiti (117.24)
  4. Zamora, Mexico (105.13)
  5. Manzanillo, Mexico (102.58)
  6. Tijuana, Mexico (91.76)
  7. Zacatecas, Mexico (88.99)
  8. Guayaquil, Ecuador (88.82)
  9. Mandela Bay, South Africa (78.33)
  10. Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (77.43)
  11. Safety and Security in the Most Violent Cities

1. Colima, Mexico (140.32)

In 2024, Colima, Mexico, emerged as the most dangerous city in the world with a homicide rate of 140.32 per 100,000 inhabitants. With the highest murder rate in the world, the city is grappling with alarming levels of violence primarily driven by gang violence and drug trafficking.

Despite its small size, the city has seen a significant spike in homicides and violent crimes as rival drug cartels vie for control over lucrative drug routes and control over fentanyl production. The pervasive influence of these criminal organizations has created an environment of fear for residents who find themselves caught in the crossfire of gang-related violence.

Efforts by local authorities to address the crisis have been met with challenges, as the complexities of organized crime continue to disrupt community safety and stability. Local organizations and community leaders are actively working to promote safety and social development through education, economic initiatives and crime prevention programs.

2. Ciudad Obregón, Mexico (117.83)

Ciudad Obregón, Mexico, ranked as the world's second-most dangerous city in 2024 with a homicide rate of 117.83 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Located in the state of Sonora, Ciudad Obregón is recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the world largely due to the escalating violence linked to cartels. The city has witnessed a surge in homicides, kidnappings and violent confrontations between rival gangs vying for control of drug routes and territory.

Despite the presence of law enforcement, the pervasive influence of drug cartels continues to pose significant challenges to safety and security.

3. Port-au-Prince, Haiti (117.24)

Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, was the third-most dangerous city in the world in 2024 with a homicide rate of 117.24 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The violence and instability stem from a surge of gang-related violence in recent years, with armed groups fighting for control over territory and resources, leading to a significant rise in kidnappings, homicides and sexual violence.

The city's struggles are compounded by persistent political turmoil, economic hardships and the aftermath of natural disasters, which have left many residents living in precarious conditions.

Despite efforts from local authorities and international organizations to restore order and improve security, the pervasive influence of gangs has created a climate of fear that deeply affects everyday life in Port-au-Prince. Community organizations and grassroots movements are actively working to address social issues, provide support to vulnerable populations and promote peace initiatives.

4. Zamora, Mexico (105.13)

Zamora, Mexico ranked as the fourth-most dangerous city in the world with a homicide rate of 105.13 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024.

This relatively small city in Michoacán has seen a significant uptick in homicides, kidnappings and other violent incidents, driven by rival cartels competing for control over lucrative drug routes and production facilities.

5. Manzanillo, Mexico (102.58)

The fifth-most dangerous city in the world, Manzanillo, Mexico, saw a homicide rate of 102.58 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024.

A bustling port city on the Pacific coast, Manzanillo has experienced a dramatic increase in violence linked to organized crime and drug trafficking. The city has witnessed a troubling rise in homicides and violent crimes, primarily driven by turf wars between rival drug cartels.

The port's strategic location for drug smuggling operations has made it a focal point for criminal activities, resulting in significant safety concerns for both residents and visitors. Despite government efforts to enhance security and combat the drug trade, the pervasive influence of organized crime has made it a challenging environment for local law enforcement.

6. Tijuana, Mexico (91.76)

Tijuana, Mexico, just south of San Diego, California, on the U.S. border, has long had an infamous reputation. In 2024 it was ranked as the sixth-most dangerous city in the world with a homicide rate of 91.76 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The city has experienced high rates of violent crime, largely attributed to synthetic drug trafficking and gang-related activities. Frequent clashes between rival cartels and law enforcement have resulted in significant violence, leading to a substantial number of homicides and other crimes.

The challenges are further compounded by socioeconomic issues, including poverty and unemployment. Despite ongoing efforts by authorities to combat crime, Tijuana continues to struggle with safety concerns, impacting both locals and the many visitors who frequent the area.

7. Zacatecas, Mexico (88.99)

Zacatecas, Mexico, has emerged as the seventh-most dangerous city in the world, with a homicide rate of 88.99 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Known for its rich history and colonial architecture, the city is now grappling with a significant surge in homicides, kidnappings and extortion, driven by fierce competition among rival gangs.

Despite military presence and governmental efforts to restore peace, the entrenched nature of crime has made it a challenging environment for both residents and authorities.

8. Guayaquil, Ecuador (88.82)

Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city, has gained a reputation as one of the most dangerous cities in the world due to escalating crime rates and violence. In 2024, the homicide rate was 88.82 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In recent years, the city has seen a surge in homicides, drug-related crime and gang violence, often attributed to competition between criminal organizations for control of drug trafficking routes. Law enforcement has intensified its efforts to combat these issues, but the complex interplay of poverty and crime continues to pose significant challenges.

9. Mandela Bay, South Africa (78.33)

Nelson Mandela Bay, commonly referred to as Mandela Bay or Port Elizabeth, is the ninth-most dangerous city in the world with a homicide rate of 78.33 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024.

Located on the Eastern Cape of South Africa, the city has experienced the highest murder rates in the country. Crime such as armed robbery are often fueled by socioeconomic issues such as unemployment and poverty, and firearms are widely available.

The presence and activity of criminal groups exacerbate a feeling of vulnerability for public security.

10. Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (77.43)

Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, was ranked as the tenth-most dangerous city in the world in 2024, with a homicide rate of 77.43 per 100,000 inhabitants. This is almost half the homicide rate of that in the most dangerous city in the world, Colima.

Located on the northern border of Mexico adjacent to El Paso, Texas, the city has long been known for its high levels of violence. This reputation stems primarily from drug trafficking and organized crime, as rival gangs battle for control over lucrative smuggling routes.

Although local authorities and the Mexican government have made efforts to curb violence, the challenges remain substantial, exacerbated by socioeconomic issues and a lack of trust in law enforcement.

Safety and Security in the Most Violent Cities

Safety and security in dangerous cities require residents and visitors to adopt a proactive approach to their well-being. The most dangerous cities in the world have gained their status primarily due to organized crime groups connected to drugs — so, of course, steering clear of drugs can greatly minimize risk.

To minimize risks overall, it's essential to avoid traveling alone at night and to stick to well-lit, populated areas. These simple strategies can reduce the likelihood of encountering unsafe situations.

Additionally, staying informed about local conditions — whether through news sources or local advisories — can help travelers navigate potentially hazardous environments more effectively. Following the guidance of local authorities is crucial, as they possess the most accurate information about the area's safety landscape.

Awareness of one's surroundings is another vital component of staying safe in unfamiliar territories. Visitors should be mindful of their possessions and avoid displaying signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewelry or flashy watches, which can attract unwanted attention or armed robberies.

By blending in with the local culture and using common sense, travelers can significantly enhance their security. Ultimately, prioritizing safety measures and being proactive can lead to a more enjoyable and secure experience in even the most challenging urban environments.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

