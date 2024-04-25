Amber Hagerman: The Abduction That Inspired AMBER Alerts

What Is an AMBER Alert?

An AMBER (America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) Alert is a public warning system that notifies residents of the state (or neighboring states if there is the belief that an abductor took a child across state lines) about missing children.

Law enforcement agencies and broadcasters work together to issue AMBER Alerts on radio stations and television, which will interrupt regular programming. You might also receive them on your cell phone or see the alerts on search engines, billboards or lottery displays.

Every state follows its own AMBER Alert criteria, but the Department of Justice issued guidance that many states have incorporated. The department recommends issuing an alert if:

Law enforcement has a reasonable belief that a child was abducted. Law enforcement believes the child will suffer serious bodily harm or worse. There are enough details about the child's appearance and the abduction. The child is 17 or younger. The child's name and details are in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.

Not all missing children will get an AMBER Alert, but government agencies can issue a Child Abduction Response Teams (CART) alert for all missing children.

From 1996 to December 2023, AMBER Alerts have "contributed to the recovery of 1,186 children and wireless emergency alerts resulted in the rescue of 165 children." Additionally, organizations like The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children work with police, parents and community members to help find abducted children.

The National AMBER Alert Coordinator

This role is responsible for helping states and cities create an AMBER alert plan, expanding coverage to more areas and coordinating collaboration between different areas.