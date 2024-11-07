20 Most Dangerous Cities in California

Now we'll look at the issue of crime rates in California cities through the lens of property crime. Here, we'll be using the same dataset as before, the FBI UCR report from 2019. As you'll see, property crimes numbers will be much higher, and they will often show some correlation with a city's violent crime rate.

When we talk about property crime, we're referring to burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. These tend to be the most common crime issues found in any urban area, and the following California cities are those with the highest incident rates, as measured per 1,000 residents.

1. Emeryville (211.87)

For those of you keeping track at home, this comes out to roughly one-fifth of residents reporting a property crime incident. That said, it shouldn't be too surprising that Emeryville has some serious issues with property crimes.

As mentioned in its listing on the cities with high violent crime rates, where it came in at No. 2, Emeryville has long-standing issues with poverty and other social issues such as addiction, which often translate into crime — especially auto theft and burglary.

2. Commerce (78.41)

It's a sizable drop down to the next entry on our list, although the property crime in Commerce is still approximately four times the national average. That's quite a bit of property crime, which is a persistent issue in Commerce.

3. Oakland (64.21)

We're still on familiar ground here, with Oakland rated as the third0most dangerous city in California, based on the property crime rate. As with violent crimes, Oakland's property crimes are driven by a large and complex range of factors, including gang activity, poverty and addiction.

4. Signal Hill (58.33)

Signal Hill is a small city within the larger city of Long Beach, California. Its population of 11,624 enjoys the weather of seaside SoCal, but has to deal with a high crime rate, especially concerning property crime.

5. Santa Fe Springs (57.37)

Unlike its neighboring city of Compton, Santa Fe Springs (also in south Los Angeles county) is probably unknown to most readers. Like Compton, this city of 18,041 has endured persistent crime issues over the years, in part driven by class and racial conflicts, some of which are gang-based.

6. San Francisco (55.06)

A short hop across the Bay from Oakland is San Francisco, population 886,007. While overall a wealthy and culturally vibrant city, San Francisco has some neighborhoods where crime rates are high, which raises the crime rate for the city overall.

A persistent homelessness problem, as well as widespread severe addiction, contribute to the elevated crime statistics for San Francisco.

7. Red Bluff (55.00)

As mentioned in the violent crime list, Red Bluff is a city of 14,308, located at the northernmost reach of the Central Valley. Property crime rates in this city are also higher than average, and it's slightly higher on this list than on the previous one.

8. Capitola (52.27)

Capitola, with its population of 10,101 residents, is something of an outlier on our list, as it's on the central coast of California — not in the Bay Area, Southern California or the Central Valley.

It's also a city that's reliant on tourism for much of its economy, so safety is very important to its image. Still, it has above-average property crime rates.

9. West Hollywood (51.06)

A city in Los Angeles County, West Hollywood has a population of 37,173. As home to many famous Los Angeles landmarks, such as the Chateau Marmont and the Laugh Factory, it has a vibrant history and a reputation as being notably LGBTQ-friendly.

Still, property crime is somewhat high, pointing to the challenges facing many contemporary cities.

10. Berkeley (50.95)

Once again visiting the Bay Area — and rounding out our list of cities with high rates of property crime — we have Berkeley.

Relative to most other Bay Area cities, Berkeley (population 122,788) is affluent, although it also suffers from a longstanding homelessness problem. This has been exacerbated over recent decades by rising housing costs, exacerbating struggles with both housing and property crime.