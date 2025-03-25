What States Allow Divorce While Pregnant? What Are the Caveats?

" " A pregnant woman facing emotional abuse or a lack of physical safety cannot divorce her abusive spouse in one state: Texas. Hinterhaus Productions / Getty Images

Divorce is a challenging process. For pregnant people, it can be even more complicated, which is why it's important to know what states allow divorce while pregnant.

Some states delay divorce proceedings until after the birth of the baby. While this can help clarify child custody and support, it can also make it harder for pregnant women, especially if they're facing emotional abuse, physical abuse or other markers of an unhealthy relationship.