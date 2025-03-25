What States Allow Divorce While Pregnant? What Are the Caveats?

Many legal concerns arise during a divorce when there's a pregnant person, such as child custody arrangement, establishing the child's paternity and financial support. Courts may hesitate to finalize child-related orders until after the baby is born to clearly assign legal responsibilities.
However, for pregnant people in abusive marriages or abusive relationships, these delays can be particularly harmful. The inability to finalize a divorce can force them to remain legally bound to an abusive spouse, making it harder to secure safety and support.
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade (a Supreme Court decision that allowed pregnant people to get abortions), the fact that several states don't finalize divorce proceedings during pregnancy can be especially challenging.
"We're seeing lots of people citing reproductive coercion, sexual coercion, reproductive abuse or pregnancy coercion as part of their experience," Marium Durrani, vice president of policy for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, tells NPR.
