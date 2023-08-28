Unveiling the Secrets of Cosa Nostra: A History of the Sicilian Mafia

Secretive Structure: The organization operates with a strict hierarchical structure and code of silence, "omertà." Sean Murphy / Getty Images

The Sicilian Mafia, a secret society shrouded in mystery, has captivated the public’s imagination for decades. With its origins in 19th-century Sicily, the Mafia has had a far-reaching impact on society, politics, and the global underworld. Delve with us into the dark world of Cosa Nostra as we unveil its secrets, explore its inner workings, and trace the courageous efforts of those who dared to challenge its authority.

The Birth of Cosa Nostra: Origins and Evolution

The history of the Sicilian Mafia can be traced back to the late 19th century in western Sicily, where mafia frontmen and bosses began to establish their influence in the region. One of the major factors that led to the creation of Cosa Nostra was Gabellotto’s control over landlord-farmer relationships, which in turn gave rise to powerful mafia bosses in Sicily. The Italian State, in its quest to maintain control, inadvertently supported the growth of this secret society by relying on the expertise of the Mafiosi who were familiar with the local environment.

The Allies’ invasion of Sicily in 1943 had a profound impact on the Mafia, as it led to the sacking of fascist officials and the appointment of many previously imprisoned mafiosi to positions of authority. This allowed the Mafia to expand its criminal activities beyond the island, engaging in protection racketeering, mediating conflicts between criminals, and facilitating illicit agreements and transactions. Cosa Nostra became synonymous with activities such as murder, extortion, drug trafficking, and corruption of public officials. As a result, some mafiosi fled to other regions to continue their criminal endeavors.

The term “Cosa Nostra,” which translates to “Our Thing” in English, is often associated with powerful mafia bosses and their secret society. The Mafia’s influence in Sicily extended to politics, with some political parties like Forza Italia being accused of having connections with the Mafia. The close relationship between the Mafia and politics in Sicily has significantly shaped the island’s history and development.

The Power Struggle: Mafia Families and Territories

At the core of the Sicilian Mafia is the “family,” “clan,” or cosca, which often controls specific areas or Sicilian towns. One such Sicilian town under the control of a primary organized crime group in Sicily, like the Cuntrera-Caruana Mafia clan, experiences fierce rivalries and violent conflicts between different mafia families. These territorial claims can range from control over certain neighborhoods to domination of entire cities.

The power dynamics within the Sicilian Mafia are intricate and generally involve cooperation and antagonism between different families. As the Mafia evolved and expanded, so too did its internal power struggles and territorial disputes, leaving a lasting impact on Sicilian society and beyond.

The Inner Workings of La Cosa Nostra: Structure and Code of Silence

The Sicilian Mafia is comprised of several families that control specific areas, each with a hierarchical structure. At the top of this hierarchy is the Godfather (Padrino), who wields ultimate authority over the family’s activities. The Godfather is supported by a network of subordinates, including the Capomandamento or Chief of the District, who selects a deputy and trusted counselors, and the Capodecina (head of ten), who oversees the foot soldiers or Picciottos, also known as sicilian mafiosi.

Members of the Sicilian Mafia refer to themselves as “men of honor,” while the public often refers to them as mafiosi. To maintain loyalty and secrecy among its members, the Sicilian Mafia adheres to a strict code of silence known as Omertà. Omertà dictates that members remain silent when approached by authorities, even if the consequence of doing so is a life in prison.

Roles and Responsibilities: Mafia Bosses, Frontmen, and Soldiers

Within the hierarchical structure of Cosa Nostra, various roles exist, including bosses, frontmen, and soldiers, who collaborate on “crews” overseen by a “capo” or “captain”. Mafia bosses, the highest-ranking members of the organization, make authoritative decisions, issue directives, and ensure the organization’s profitability. Frontmen execute the orders of the bosses and manage the daily operations of the organization, while soldiers carry out the orders of the bosses and frontmen, executing criminal activities.

To become a “made member” of Cosa Nostra, an associate must be of Italian descent and demonstrate their capacity to generate income for the Family, as well as their willingness to carry out acts of violence. This hierarchical structure and division of roles and responsibilities enable the Sicilian Mafia to maintain a tight grip on its criminal activities and ensure loyalty among its members.

The War Against the Mafia: Giovanni Falcone and the Anti-Mafia Movement

Giovanni Falcone, an Italian magistrate and anti-mafia judge, devoted his life to combating the Sicilian Mafia. He spearheaded investigations and prosecutions of prominent mafia figures, leading to the passage of the Maxi Trial, which resulted in the conviction of numerous mafiosi. Falcone’s tireless efforts to fight organized crime made him a target for the very criminals he pursued.

Tragically, in 1992, the Sicilian Mafia assassinated Giovanni Falcone. His death had a significant effect on the battle against the Mafia, demonstrating its strength and reach. However, Falcone’s assassination also invigorated the anti-mafia movement, prompting intensified efforts to address organized crime and dismantle the Mafia’s criminal network.

The Catholic Church's Stance: Condemnation of Organized Crime

The Catholic Church has taken a strong stance against organized crime, including the activities of the Sicilian Mafia. Over the years, the Church’s attitude towards organized crime has varied, ranging from open condemnation to periods of silence. The Church has taken concrete steps to address the issue, including studying the excommunication of the mafia and launching initiatives aimed at combating organized crime.

The Catholic Church openly condemned the Mafia and its influence on Sicilian society, sending a powerful message to the people and demonstrating that the fight against organized crime is not only a legal and political battle, but also a moral and spiritual one.

The Global Reach of Cosa Nostra: American Mafia Connections

The Sicilian Mafia’s influence extends far beyond the island of Sicily, reaching across the Atlantic to the American Mafia, or Mob, a highly organized Italian American crime network with operations in cities across the United States. The shared history and alliances between the Sicilian and American mafias have facilitated collaboration on criminal enterprises such as drug trafficking, money laundering, and extortion.

Mafiosi like Carlo Gambino and Joseph Bonanno, who emigrated to America following Mussolini’s suppression of the Sicilian Mafia, attained power and influence as mafia bosses in New York City. The Sicilian Mafia’s connection to the American Mafia has allowed both organizations to expand their criminal activities and maintain a strong presence in their respective countries.

Fleeing Mafiosi: The Sicilian Exodus

The Sicilian Exodus, the mass emigration of Sicilian people to other countries during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, was driven by factors such as economic hardship, exploitation, and violence in Southern Italy, including Sicily. The industrial revolution and the prominence of the sulfur industry in Sicily also motivated many Sicilians to seek better opportunities abroad, with many migrating to countries like the United States and England.

The influx of Sicilian immigrants to the United States and other nations brought with it the Mafia culture, which rapidly proliferated around the globe. This had a profound effect on the manner in which organized crime operated, as the Mafia was able to construct a global network of criminal activity and exert its influence in new territories.

The Enduring Legacy of Cosa Nostra in Modern Sicily

Despite many efforts to combat it, the Sicilian Mafia remains operational in both Italy and the United States, albeit with diminished influence and power compared to past years. The close relationship between the Mafia and politics in Sicily continues to shape the island’s history and development. Political parties like Forza Italia have been accused of having connections with the Mafia, demonstrating the pervasive influence of organized crime on politics and society.

The term “mafia” has also become ingrained in popular culture, often used to describe criminal organizations or individuals involved in organized crime. This enduring legacy of Cosa Nostra in modern Sicily serves as a reminder of the complex relationship between society and organized crime, and the ongoing struggle to dismantle the Mafia’s criminal network.

The Fight Continues: Current Anti-Mafia Efforts

Current efforts to combat the Sicilian Mafia include police operations targeting the ‘Ndrangheta mafia and other organized crime groups. Law enforcement agencies conduct raids and investigations to dismantle mafia rings and apprehend key figures within these criminal organizations. Institutional and infrastructural developments have been made, such as the establishment of anti-Mafia task forces, the strengthening of the judicial system, and the implementation of anti-Mafia laws.

Although significant progress has been made in the fight against the Sicilian Mafia, the enduring legacy of Cosa Nostra in modern Sicily serves as a stark reminder that the battle against organized crime is far from over.

Summary

The Sicilian Mafia, a secret society with a long and storied history, continues to cast its dark shadow over Sicily and beyond. From its origins in 19th-century Sicily to its global reach, the Mafia has left an indelible mark on society, politics, and the criminal underworld. The courageous efforts of individuals like Giovanni Falcone and the Catholic Church’s condemnation of organized crime demonstrate that the fight against the Mafia is not only a legal and political battle, but also a moral and spiritual one. As the struggle against the Sicilian Mafia continues, we must remain vigilant and united in our pursuit of justice and the dismantling of this criminal network.

