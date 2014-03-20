Halloween

Here you'll find spooky projects and activities centered around the Halloween theme and learn how to host a great Halloween party

McKamey Manor Is Too Extreme for Most, But Creator Tells Us It's PG-13
Welcome to McKamey Manor, where you must sign a 40-page waiver, pass a background check and take a physical to enter. Thousands are on the waiting list.

By Kate Morgan

Flying on Halloween? You Can Wear a Costume!
When your broomstick just won't do, and you're forced to fly the "friendly skies," at least you can feel safe knowing you can still show up dressed to kill.

By Stephanie Vermillion

5 Halloween Myths That Will Not Die
Checking your kids' candy for poison or sharp objects? Locking up your black cat so it doesn't get snagged by a Satanist? Maybe you can relax after finding out the real stories behind these urban legends.

By Dave Roos

There Are 5 Types of Haunted House Visitors. Which One Are You?
Haunted houses have an arsenal of scare tactics they deploy depending on who darkens their doors.

By Dave Roos

9 Halloween Attractions That Went Too Far
Can a Halloween attraction be sued for being too scary? It's already happened. When else did attractions get out of control — at least for some visitors?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Yes, Real Human Corpses Have Been Mistaken for Halloween Decor
Have Halloween decorations gotten so good that when people spot a real dead body, they think it's fake? That's been the case in these ghoulish instances.

By Chris Opfer

Beyond Halloween: 8 Other Holidays Spirits Love
The American Halloween is just one of many celebrations around the globe with roots in ceremonies to honor the dead who've returned to visit their loved-ones. Want to join the Hungry Ghosts Festival or snack on a sugar skull?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Your Ultimate Halloween Party Playlist
What you need for your Halloween party is some spooky music that'll establish the need for a dance floor -- like M.J.'s "Thriller."

By Debra Ronca

10 Things Your Kid Should NOT Be for Halloween
In the rush to come up with a creative and inexpensive Halloween costume idea in a hurry, don't make the mistake of confusing unique for tasteless or timely for tacky. It can be hard to draw the line between a costume that's clever and one that's inappropriate.

By Sara Elliott

Why Do We Trick or Treat?
Why do children don ridiculous costumes and bang down doors demanding candy once a year? And what do the ancient Celtic clans of Britain have to do with it?

By Cristen Conger

Why Do People Carve Jack-O'-Lanterns at Halloween?
What do a man named Stingy Jack, the devil and a cross have to do with carving Halloween pumpkins? Everything, it turns out. This long-standing tradition is steeped in folklore and superstition.

By Emilie Sennebogen

5 Easy Pumpkin Carving Patterns
Whether you're carving, stenciling or painting your pumpkin, we've collected five easy ways to create out-of-this-world pumpkin designs.

By Maria Trimarchi

10 Cool Ideas for Halloween Parties
Halloween is for tricks and treats... and partying! We have 10 cool party ideas for kids, teens and parents alike.

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Unforgettable Costume Ideas for Teens
These five ideas offer a sampling of the gore, humor and downright creativity that it takes to make a teen-perfect Halloween costume.

By Cristen Conger

10 Fun Halloween Facts for Families
To get to the bottom of why black cats got a bad rap and where revelers can catch glimpse of a ghost, treat yourself to these 10 frighteningly fun Halloween facts.

By Cristen Conger

5 Ways to Make Some Halloween Noise
We have five tricks to making Halloween noise that has you covered whether you're a digital music downloader or a do-it-yourselfer.

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Things You Should Know: Halloween Safety Tips for Kids and Parents
Prevent your family from hidden dangers and injuries such as falls and burns with these helpful hints.

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Cool Ideas for Pumpkin Art
You don't need to be a pumpkin-carving Picasso to think outside the typical jack-o'-lantern box, you just need a little spark to get you going.

By Maria Trimarchi

How Haunted Houses Work
Money for admission? Check. Willing companion to hold onto during your visit? Check. Second set of pants in case yours are scared off? Check. You're now ready to enter a haunted house.

By Cristen Conger

Kids Halloween Costumes
No need to spend big when you can make creative kids' Halloween costumes with just a few supplies. Some of these costumes can be made with materials that you may already have in your home. Use our no-sew steps for fun, unique kid costumes.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Halloween Stories
Telling a scary story is a great way to share in the fun of being scared silly. Ignite your kids' imaginations with these Halloween stories. Discover dozens of old and new favorites in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Kids Halloween Party Ideas
Get creative with your next kids' Halloween party with our many party ideas. Your guests will love the results. Check out this article for spooky themes, goodie bag ideas, and awesome homemade invitations.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Roast Pumpkin Seeds
Forget candy corn. Nothing says fall quite like freshly roasted pumpkin seeds. They're super simple to make and you can give them a sweet or salty kick.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Halloween Masks
Kids will love making these Halloween masks. They're a great way for kids to express their creativity and have spooky Halloween fun at the same time. Find step-by-step instructions and ideas in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Scary Stories
Whether it's for Halloween festivities or everyday fun, kids love scary stories. These stories are a great way to introduce kids to the fun of being scared. Browse this collection of read-aloud scary stories for children.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.