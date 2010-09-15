10 Things Your Kid Should NOT Be for Halloween

In the rush to come up with a creative and inexpensive Halloween costume idea in a hurry, don't make the mistake of confusing unique for tasteless or timely for tacky. It can be hard to draw the line between a costume that's clever and one that's inappropriate. After all, dressing your son like a hobo could be construed as an insensitive caricature of those living in poverty, and dressing your daughter in a bride or princess costume could be interpreted as objectifying women. You never quite know these days what's politically correct and what isn't.
There are some clues that you've gone too far, though. Good taste can be a matter of taking the kindest and most diplomatic approach, and the one that won't send the wrong message to your child. If you think a costume may be over the line, it probably is -- and these 10 costume ideas certainly are.
