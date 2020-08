Every year you wonder: What should I do with this year's pumpkin that makes it stand out from the rest in the 'hood? If only you could think without all that barking behind you!

Wait. That's an idea. Transform your pumpkin into a likeness of your pet, or of your favorite pet breed.

Carve a glowing pet-o-lantern or break out the acrylic paints. If you're nervous about painting or carving freehand, take a photo of your pet and use a photo editing program on your computer to turn it into a stencil. Or, turn to the Web, where you'll find plenty pictures of your favorite breed. Print and use as your stencil template.