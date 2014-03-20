Christmas

Tis the season… to learn all about Christmas traditions, build your gift list and pick up free printable sheet music for your favorite Christmas songs!

Mexico's Night of the Radishes, a Quirky Christmas Tradition
Every December 23rd in the city of Oaxaca, Mexico, radishes come to life, as carvers compete for cash and bragging rights in this veggie-style Christmas tradition.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

How the 19th Century Invented Modern Christmas
The 1800s saw the birth of many of the Christmas customs, from Santa Claus to lights, that we know and love today.

By Kate Morgan

Official White House Christmas Ornaments Are a 40-Year Tradition
The resolutely bipartisan White House Christmas ornament has been an annual tradition since 1981 and is a big fundraiser too.

By Alia Hoyt

The Philippines Has the World's Longest Christmas Celebration
Perhaps no country on Earth loves Christmas more than the Philippines. Residents there celebrate the holiday for four months solid. Here's why.

By Laurie L. Dove

Oh Chrismon Tree, Oh Chrismon Tree?
In 1957, a woman named Frances Kipps Spencer invented "Chrismons" to decorate her church's sanctuary and to remind parishioners of the true meaning behind the Christian celebration of Christmas.

By Carrie Tatro

For Goodness' Sake, It's a Mrs. Claus Quiz!
Step aside, St. Nick. Butt out, Rudolph. In this special Yuletide quiz, we're saluting another beloved member of the Christmas character pantheon: the one and only Missus Claus.

By Mark Mancini

Tree or No Tree? How Interfaith Families Navigate the Holidays
Interfaith families exist all over the world and this is the time of year when discussions focus on how to celebrate the holidays.

By Samira Mehta

9 Holiday Gifts That Won't Get Hung Up in the Supply Chain
News headlines predict dire shortages of goods for the holiday season. But there are tons of gifts out there that don't depend on the supply chain from overseas.

By Alia Hoyt

St. Francis Is Credited With Creating the First Nativity Scene in 1223
The earliest biblical descriptions don't mention the presence of animals at the manger when Jesus was born. So how did those Nativity scenes evolve into what we know today?

By Vanessa Corcoran

There's a Pooping Man in the Catalan Nativity Scene
The typical manger scene features Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus and an assortment of animals. But in Catalonia, Spain, there is one more character: a figure with his pants down, taking a poop. But why?

By Nathan Chandler

10 Ways to Liven Up Your White Elephant Gift Exchange
White elephant. Mean Santa. Yankee swap. These are the holiday parties we live for. But if it feels like yours is getting a bit tired, we've got 10 rules to liven it up this year.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

5 Wild and Wacky Takes on the Advent Calendar
These Advent calendars give new meaning to the phrase "countdown to Christmas." Plus, where did the Advent calendar come from? And what are some of the more unusual takes on it?

By Alia Hoyt

5 Dazzling Facts About the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City may be an iconic symbol of the holidays, but how well do you know this tree-dition?

By Laurie L. Dove

The Cozy Icelandic Christmas Tradition You'll Want to Steal
On Christmas Eve, Icelandic families traditionally settle down to a cozy night of exchanging gifts of books and reading. It's all part of jólabókaflóð or the Christmas Book Flood.

By Dave Roos

Santa Claus' 'Workshop Budget' Will Blow Your Mind
We tallied up how much dough it costs the big guy to give every kid in the world toys. And it's way more than we expected.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

How Santa's Sleigh Works
Our theory on St. Nick's sweet ride: It's rustic on the outside and state-of-the-art on the inside. Learn more about the advanced technology we think runs Santa's sleigh (and those reindeer).

By John Fuller & Cherise Threewitt

Don't Buy a Christmas Tree! Rent One Instead
Yes, you read that right. There are several options for renting Christmas trees. They're more eco-friendly and way more convenient.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

The Story Behind Those Christmas Carols You Can't Stop Singing
Parson Brown? Yuletide? Do you have a clue what the lyrics of Christmas carols are talking about?

By Christopher Hassiotis

Christmas Traditions Around the World
Each country has its own unique way of celebrating the Christmas season. Learn about Christmas traditions around the world, from England to Ethiopia.

By Sarah Toast

Should We Rise Up Against the Elf on the Shelf?
Writer Robert Lamb wonders if the unblinking, judging eye of elfin surveillance is such a great idea.

By Robert Lamb

9 Hideous Holiday Sweaters
Get your ugly holiday sweater fill in one go with these nine horrid knits.

By Yves Jeffcoat

'The Santa Myth': Childhood Fun or Dangerous Lie?
Experts and parents are divided on whether to encourage children's belief in Santa Claus.

By Alia Hoyt

Ridiculous History: When the Puritans Said 'Bah Humbug' to Christmas in America
Forget caroling, feasting and having any sort of fun at all on "Foolstide," the catchy but hateful nickname some Puritans gave Christmas in the New World.

By John Donovan

10 Worst Things Ever to Happen at Christmas
You thought your drunk uncle was the worst part about Christmas? These tragedies, large and small, should put things in perspective.

By Clint Pumphrey

5 Tips for Properly Storing Christmas Decorations
Make the set up and break down of Christmas decorations a breeze with these simple tips.

By Sarah Fernandez