Not all Halloween noise needs to come from ghostly sound effects and scary tunes. Get everyone into the Halloween spirit with spooky stories, played either on the stereo or television to set the mood.

Choose age-appropriate DVDs or CDs; "Arthur's Scary Stories" is a hit with the younger crowd while teens and adults can get their fill of psychopaths and creepy kiddos with movies like "Scream", "Friday the 13th" or pretty much any Stephen King audio book.

Feeling more creative than popping in a DVD? Get adrenaline pumping with your own ghost stories. We'll get you started: "It was a dark and stormy night..."