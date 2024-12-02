The Biggest Christmas Tree in the World Was 20 Stories Tall

If you are in search of some of the largest Christmas trees and holiday celebrations this December, check out a few of these winter magic-makers.

1. Monte Ingino, Gubbio, Italy

The Mount Ingino Christmas tree is truly a sight to behold as it lights up an entire hillside with nearly 2,130 feet (649 meters) of lights. Although it isn't a natural tree, Gubbio lands on the top of the list for creativity in crafting the world's tallest Christmas tree installation.

Advertisement

The Monte Ingino Christmas tree made the news in 2011 when Pope Benedict XVI used a tablet to remotely turn on the tree from his apartment at the Vatican.

2. New York, USA

Step into the shoes of the young Christmas hero Kevin McCallister as you gaze in wonder at the iconic tree at Rockefeller Center that draws thousands of tourists every day in December. Although the Big Apple's holiday gem isn't the world's largest Christmas tree, it is definitely one of the most recognizable.

3. London, U.K.

Tourists often flock to Trafalgar Square for its cascading Nordic-style lights, but there are several other options around every corner of "Merry Ole London." Other magical Christmas trees can be found at Covent Garden, St. Pancras Station and the Connaught Hotel.

4. Strasbourg, France

Elegantly decorated 100-foot (30.5-meter) Christmas trees are a common occurrence in this fairy-tale medieval town. Stray away from the epicenter of Place Kléber, and you'll find a bustling winter wonderland that will make you feel like you've stepped into the magical world of Harry Potter.

5. Dortmund, Germany

This relatively small German city invests almost $200 million annually to put on one of the largest Christmas tree shows in the world. They are expected to make a significant chunk of that investment back with an expected crowd of over 3 million Christmas village visitors in 2024.

6. Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Any fan of unique and stunning Christmas trees should spend at least one holiday season in Rio De Janeiro.

Each year since 1996, local contractors construct a floating 278-foot (84.7 meters) metal tree-shaped structure that weighs a whopping 542 tons (491.7 metric tonnes) and holds over 3 million dazzling lights.

7. Vilnius, Lithuania

The Lithuanian capital has a long tradition of producing some of the most beautiful Christmas trees and light shows in the world.

For instance, Vilnius residents celebrated their town's 700-year anniversary with a massive tree lit with cascading lights, resembling a three-tier birthday cake adorned with a candle for each year.

8. Vatican City

Christmas is also a time for Christians to celebrate the birth of their lord, Jesus. There may not be a better place to experience the spirit of the holidays than the religion's capital — Vatican City, the smallest country in the world, found at the heart of Rome, Italy.

Pope Francis and the Catholic Church have installed a 95-foot (29 meters) Norway spruce in St. Peter's Square in preparation for the holiday season of 2024, despite considerable controversy.

Many online petitioners opposed the cutting down of this North Italian "green giant," stating that it is an unnecessary use of funds and a direct contradiction to Francis' recent climate stances.

9. Washington, D.C., USA

The Capitol is the perfect place to leave politics behind and enjoy the shining lights for a magical four weeks in December. The first tree was lit over a century ago, and it still stands as a reminder to appreciate the little things, regardless of what's trending in the news.

10. Moscow, Russia

Russia doesn't boast the world's largest Christmas tree, but the massive installation and Christmas village in the Red Square is worth a visit. The snow-capped, onion-shaped towers of St. Basel's Cathedral will immediately transport you to the North Pole.

Now That's Lit Christmas is known as the "celebration of light" for good reason. In just the United States alone, over 80 million homes decorated their house and trees with over 150 million lights. Powering these displays requires 6.63 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, making up roughly 6 percent of the country's national electric load each December.