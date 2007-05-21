How to Bake Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin-seed baking is one of the joys of Halloween. Any one of these funky flavor twists on a regular pumpkin seed recipe could wake the dead.
Baked Pumpkin Seeds
Preheat oven to 350°F. Separate the pumpkin seeds from the fibers. Wash, drain, and dry the seeds on paper towels. Coat 11/2 cups seeds with 1 teaspoon vegetable oil. Toss the seeds with salt (or omit salt and toss seeds with any of the suggested seasonings below), and spread them in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake, stirring occasionally, 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.
Deviled Pumpkin Seeds
Add 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon chili pepper.
Sugar and Spice Pumpkin Seeds
Add 1 tablespoon sugar, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, and 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice.
Cheesy Seeds
Add 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese and 1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning.
