Celebrate Galentine's Day, Leslie Knope Style

"Oh, it's only the best day of the year."

That's how Leslie Knope described her favorite holiday on the hit workplace mockumentary show "Parks and Recreation."

"Every Feb. 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies," she said. (It's on season 2 episode 16, if you want to watch it as part of your own celebration.)

Knope's Galentine's Day always involved brunch — particularly waffles, her favorite food. And since Galentine's Day is about celebrating friendships, there's plenty of room under the "ladies" tent to honor all kinds of friends and all kinds of genders who want to kick it, breakfast-style.

More than a decade after the holiday's invention, Galentine's Day has caught on in a big way.

But its message hasn't gotten through ungarbled.

Some people believe that Galentine's Day is a holiday for women without partners, some kind of make-up holiday for not having a proper Valentine. But Galentine's Day couldn't be farther from being some kind of pity party.

It doesn't matter whether you have a romantic partner of any kind — this is a day just for telling your friends how awesome they are. Save your romance for the next day.