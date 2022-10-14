McKamey Manor Is Too Extreme for Most, But Creator Tells Us It's PG-13

Once contestants pass the screening and are selected to attend the haunt, McKamey says that's when the "show" starts coming together. "It's definitely a personalized survival horror experience," he says. "We find out a lot of information about an individual, with information we gather from them, from their friends and family, all kinds of sources. We find out what really makes them tick, and then we build a show around their fears and phobias."

People tend to be pretty open about what scares them, McKamey adds, because "they want it to be as extreme as possible."

The haunt does have its limits, though. McKamey is clear that there's "never anything sexual. No one's going to whisper anything inappropriate into your ear. No one's going to touch you in an inappropriate way." There are also no religious references, and there's "no cussing allowed," McKamey says. "It's really very PG-13; like [Disney's] Indiana Jones ride on steroids."

Running into this guy, who is seemingly eternally chained to a coffin, is one of the least frightening experiences available at McKamey Manor. McKamey Manor

But while it may not actually be as extreme as it's made out to be, McKamey says it feels over-the-top to the contestant, and that's the whole point. "I'm going to get inside your head, and that's what makes it scary. It's a very psychological experience that includes hypnosis, and once I hypnotize you, I can make you believe whatever I want. I can put you in a kiddie pool and tell you there's a great white shark in there, and you're going to freak out like there's a shark."

There's a distinction, McKamey insists, between what happens inside the manor and what people believe is happening. "I can make them believe that I'm ripping out their teeth, make them believe that I'm taking their fingernails off," he says. "But in reality, is that really happening? You have to put your logic cap on: Torture is not legal, no matter what happens and no matter what you sign."

But that hasn't stopped the negative press, which insists McKamey Manor is a nightmare that has no business continuing to operate.

"Let them think what they want," says McKamey. "I'm still in business. I'm not in jail."