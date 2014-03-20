Other Holidays

Looking for information on popular holidays and events celebrated around the world? Holidays profiled in this section include Mardi Gras, Kwanzaa, Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving and even Festivus!

Celebrate Galentine's Day, Leslie Knope Style
Grab your BFFs, girls. Galentine's Day is coming and we're celebrating like Leslie Knope!

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

National Bubble Wrap Day? Who Is Making Up These Weird Holidays?
Love bubble wrap? There's a holiday for that. And just about everything else. But who's creating them and why?

By Carrie Dennis

Before Halloween, There Was Samhain
This centuries-old Pagan holiday isn't necessarily scary. But those who celebrate are honoring the dead, believing their spirits have easy access to the world of the living during Samhain.

By Mark Mancini

Goodbye Columbus — Hello Indigenous Peoples Day
More states are replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. What's prompted the switch and how you do celebrate it?

By Dave Roos

Bastille Day: The French Holiday Celebrating Peace and Revolution
The July 14 holiday celebrated by the French is way more complicated than the term "Bastille Day" might suggest.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Ultimate Guide to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the largest and most popular parades in the United States. And this year is no exception. Find out what makes this annual event such a hit.

By Kathleen Seiler Neary

10 Lively Facts About the Day of the Dead
Day of the Dead is not a Mexican version of Halloween. It's a celebration of life — both here and beyond — when the souls of the departed come home for feasting and fun. Here's how it started.

By Dave Roos

Celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights
This fall festival is about food, faith, lights and gifts. But please don't call it an Indian Hanukkah.

By Dave Roos

The Messy Legacy of the Columbus Day Holiday
As more states are swapping Columbus Day celebrations for Indigenous Peoples' Day observances, does Columbus Day still have any relevance?

By Dave Roos

14 Fantastic Facts About the Fourth of July
Which three presidents died on July 4? What's the Horribles Parade? And, should America be celebrating on July 2 instead?

By Dave Roos

Memorial Day in the U.S. Means Way More Than Barbecue
Today Americans mostly celebrate it as the start of summer. But the annual May holiday has a significant history that's worthy of acknowledgment.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

How Cinco de Mayo Works
The Cinco de Mayo holiday is far more popular in the U.S. than in Mexico. Why is that and what does it celebrate?

By Julia Layton & Kathryn Whitbourne

How Do They Determine What Date Easter Will Occur On?
The Easter holiday is on a different date each year. But how is the date determined? Answer: Look to the moon.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

How Did 4/20 Become the Stoner's Holiday?
Nope, it's not the police code for marijuana possession. It has a much cooler origin story.

By Nathan Chandler

Why Is April 1 a Day to Celebrate Foolishness?
Why is April 1 a day to celebrate foolishness and play pranks on each other? How did this tradition begin? Moreover, are you going to prank someone today?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How Mardi Gras Works
Mardi Gras turns New Orleans into a hotbed of fun and reveling. This might make the festival's religious ties rather hard to imagine. So did how Mardi Gras get started?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Billions Celebrate Lantern Festival Across China
The annual festival of lights signifies the end of Chinese New Year and the beginning of spring.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Forget Thanksgiving! Lunar New Year Sees World's Largest Annual Migration
This mass migration totally dwarfs Thanksgiving travel in the United States.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Get Out the Haggis, It's Burns Night!
This beloved holiday celebrates the poet Robert Burns and is full of whisky, readings and fat juicy haggis.

By Dave Roos

Like Everything Else, Thanksgiving Will Cost a Lot More This Year
The price of the average American Thanksgiving increased about 14 percent over last year. Why so much? Blame the supply chain crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, of course.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Can You Ace This Thanksgiving Myths Quiz?
The Thanksgiving holiday started out very differently from our modern celebration of gluttony. How much do you know about Thanksgiving history myths? Take our quiz and find out!

By Nathan Chandler

A Quick and Dirty History of Spring Break
How did spring break become a booze-fueled rite of passage for American college students? Can we blame this one on the ancient Greeks?

By Dave Roos

10 Holiday Controversies
Whether it's the Nativity display in the public square, the store clerk who says "Happy Holidays" or the tacky holiday sweater, there's something to offend everyone in the season of goodwill.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

5 Ways to Celebrate National Bologna Day
National Bologna Day is no baloney. This annual October 24 "holiday" offers fans an unapologetic way to pay homage to the most democratic pressed meat of our time.

By Laurie L. Dove

The Surprisingly Radical History of Mother's Day
Though Mother's Day seems to be filled with sweetness and light, it had a rather heavy beginning, arising as a post-Civil War plea for peace. So how did the holiday change over the years?

By Laurie L. Dove