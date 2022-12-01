The Philippines Has the World's Longest Christmas Celebration

" " Jun San Martin (L), a parol (lantern) maker, displays different kinds of parols at his store in Central Market in Manila. Josefiel Rivera/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

As soon as the Christmas carolers strike a chord, Filipinos typically begin decorating their homes with festive Christmas lanterns called parols. These five-pointed stars are usually crafted from bamboo sticks and colored paper or cellophane and are now lit inside by LED lights rather than traditional candles. Parols symbolize the Star of Bethlehem that appears in the Christian nativity.

Christmas festivities in the Philippines remain in full force through September, October and November, leading up to Dec. 16, when Simbang Gabi begins.

"Simbang Gabi, which literally translates to 'night mass,' is a nine-day advent mass with the last mass happening on Christmas Eve," says Valdez. "At a very young age, I was taught that if I completed all nine masses, on the last mass, I could make a wish and it would come true."

Around the time of the advent masses, just outside the church grounds, temporary food stalls with vendors selling purple rice cakes topped with sugar, butter, coconut flakes and sometimes cheese, known as puto bumbong will pop up. "This type of rice cake is very popular, especially during the Christmas season," says Valdez, "and is a must-have after attending mass."

In addition to a traditional exchange of gifts on Christmas Eve, many Filipino families will attend the final mass of Simbang Gabi, called misa de gallo (rooster's mass) which is a Christmas Eve early morning church service (held 3-5 a.m.) that often includes candle-lighting, a recreation of the Nativity scene and singing. The celebration continues with a feast shared with family and friends, known as Noche Buena or "night of goodness," on Christmas Eve.

" " Despite the COVID pandemic, Roman Catholic devotees attend a pre-dawn mass called "misa de gallo" at a church in Las Pinas, suburban Manila, Dec. 16, 2021. TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

The Christmas celebration in the Philippines continues throughout December, with the feast of Media Noche taking place on Jan. 1, new year's day, which signifies the abundance that is hoped for in the coming months. The Christmas season continues through Jan. 6, until the Feast of Three Kings, which officially marks the end of the Christmas holiday in the Philippines.

"The Christmas celebration in the Philippines has changed over the years," says Keziah Carter, co-founder of a job website for Filipino remote workers, in an email interview. "The traditional way of celebrating Christmas is by attending Catholic mass, spending time with family and exchanging gifts. However, now there are also more commercialized ways of celebrating Christmas, such as going to parties, buying expensive gifts and decorating homes and offices with extravagant Christmas decorations."

Overall, the changes in how Christmas is celebrated in the Philippines may reflect the changing times and values of Filipino society. "While some people prefer to stick to traditional celebrations," Carter says, "others enjoy the more modern and commercialized aspects of Christmas."

For most people of the Philippines, the festivities are a bright spot throughout the fall and winter months — and they'll be set to do it again as soon as the calendar flips to September.

Now That's Interesting Traditionally, Christmas turkeys don't appear at holiday feasts in the Philippines. Instead, lechon — a whole pig roast over charcoal — is the tasty centerpiece.