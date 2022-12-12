Official White House Christmas Ornaments Are a 40-Year Tradition

" " The 2022 official White House Christmas ornament is seen among other Christmas decorations in the White House as part of first lady Dr. Jill Biden's "We the People" decorative theme. Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Finally, something related to politics that's not likely to start a fight. White House buffs need look no further to find Christmas ornaments that are both beautiful and historically significant. The White House Historical Association (WHHA) has designed and sold a new commemorative ornament every year since in 1981. That very first ornament was a trumpeting silver angel, based on a weather vane and simply inscribed with the words "Christmas 1981 The White House."

Since then, ornament inscriptions have remained fairly consistent, with only slight variations in structure. However, the designs have an impressive range. Some have depicted images/likenesses of the White House itself, while others have incorporated holiday symbols like Santa and Christmas trees.

Each ornament pays tribute to a former president, in chronological order. 2022's gingerbread ornament commemorates the presidency of Richard M. Nixon; during Nixon's presidency, a White House gingerbread house was first made by a chef, and the tradition continues today.

The ornaments are "designed to commemorate a presidential administration or to mark a landmark anniversary in the history of the White House," emails Marcia Anderson, chief publishing officer with the WHHA and author of "The Official White House Christmas Ornament: Collected Stories of a Holiday Tradition." "Millions of these ornaments now decorate Christmas trees in the United States and abroad — and many have even been hung on trees in the White House itself."