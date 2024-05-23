The Tragedy of Caleb Schwab and a Lethal Waterslide

The accidental death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab on August 7, 2016, at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City sent shockwaves through the local community and marked a heart-wrenching chapter for the Schwab family.
While riding the Verrückt waterslide, Caleb was ejected from his raft and suffered fatal injuries. The incident pushed amusement park safety to the forefront of people's minds, with many calling for new or stricter safety standards so that a tragedy like this could never reoccur.
