9 Hideous Holiday Sweaters

This sweater has a little too much Christmas cheer. PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
1. Holiday Ho Ho Ho's
Andy Richter, Mike Tyson, Conan O'Brien and Max Weinberg celebrate the holidays in matching (tacky) sweaters.
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
2. One for Santa's 'Naughty' List
Maybe this sweater isn't as "nice" as it is ... ugly.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
3. A Holiday Creature Feature
Puffy, decorative balls does a hideous holiday sweater make.
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images
4. 'Tis the Season for Sloths
What the heck does a sloth have to do with the holidays?
2014 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District/CC BY 2.0
5. So Many Santas
Apparently Matt Damon has a pretty good sense of holiday humor.
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
6. Reindeer Sweater Games
You know a person takes her terrible sweater game seriously when it has 3-D elements.
2009 kt.ries/CC BY-NC 2.0
7. Gettin' Flashy
These sweaters are pretty grotesque, to say the least.
public domain
8. Not-so-sweet Sweater
Candy canes, teddy bears and Christmas trees ... oh my.
2013 RichardBH/CC BY 2.0
9. Little Drummer Bear
"Can you send someone right away? It's a fashion emergency."
2005 Jon Holt/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0