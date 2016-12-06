Please enter terms to search for.

9 Hideous Holiday Sweaters

by Yves Jeffcoat
woman holding Christmas sweater
This sweater has a little too much Christmas cheer. PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

1. Holiday Ho Ho Ho's

Andy Richter, Mike Tyson, Conan O'Brien and Max Weinberg celebrate the holidays in matching (tacky) sweaters.
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

2. One for Santa's 'Naughty' List

Maybe this sweater isn't as "nice" as it is ... ugly.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

3.  A Holiday Creature Feature

Puffy, decorative balls does a hideous holiday sweater make.
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

4. 'Tis the Season for Sloths

What the heck does a sloth have to do with the holidays?
2014 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District/CC BY 2.0

5. So Many Santas

Apparently Matt Damon has a pretty good sense of holiday humor.
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

6. Reindeer Sweater Games

You know a person takes her terrible sweater game seriously when it has 3-D elements.
2009 kt.ries/CC BY-NC 2.0

7. Gettin' Flashy

These sweaters are pretty grotesque, to say the least.
public domain

8. Not-so-sweet Sweater

Candy canes, teddy bears and Christmas trees ... oh my.
2013 RichardBH/CC BY 2.0

9. Little Drummer Bear

"Can you send someone right away? It's a fashion emergency."
2005 Jon Holt/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Now That's Funny
Ugly sweater parties picked up steam around 2001, and the festive trend hasn't stopped since. Got an awful knit of your own? Show it off on Dec. 16, National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day in the U.S.

