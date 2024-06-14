10 Safest Countries in the World: 2024 Edition

Although there has been a sharp decline in global peace in recent years, many countries still consistently hold a high standard of peace and safety. Based on the Global Peace Index, here is a list of some of the safest countries in the world.

1. Iceland

Iceland is considered the world's safest country based on current data. This island country in the Atlantic has a long history of being a shining example of positive peace. Even after a slight decline based on unprecedented terrorist activity in 2022, it still remains the safest country in the world.

2. Denmark

Scandinavia is considered the most peaceful region in the world, with Denmark being the safest country in the group. Denmark has a very low crime rate and is a favorite among solo female travelers. Citizens enjoy a high degree of social welfare and a low unemployment rate.

3. Ireland

Despite renewed tensions with the United Kingdom following Brexit, Ireland still exhibits strong societal safety and security for its citizens and high marks for travel safety for tourists visiting the serene countryside of the Emerald Isle.

4. New Zealand

New Zealand is considered one of the safest tourist areas. Thanks to an excellent healthcare system and well-trained police force, it is near the top of the safety and security list for ensuring the health of its citizens and keeping violent crime rates extremely low.

5. Austria

This mountainous country in Central Europe was once the home to the Habsburg Empire, which controlled several other European countries through forceful politics between the 13th and 16th centuries C.E.

However, Austrians have left that history behind and now enjoy a society with low crime rates and a high standard of living.

6. Singapore

This country in South Asia is consistently ranked as one of the best places to live, thanks to a growing trend of proactive citizens and a transparent legal system promoting the region's lowest violent crime rates.

Singapore is also relatively protected from natural disasters, due to its distance from the Ring of Fire.

7. Portugal

Portugal is a tourism favorite, thanks to high travel safety standards and minimal criminal activity in city centers (apart from the occasional pickpocket).

Like Spain, its neighbor on the Iberian Peninsula, Portugal has become a hotspot for retirees and expats since the culture is built on social cohesion and community.

8. Slovenia

Slovenia is yet another peaceful country in Northern Europe that maintains exceptionally low crime rates. Its homicide rate is almost nonexistent, and its strong legal system ensures that all citizens are provided a fair trial.

9. Japan

Japan is a global leader in technological advancement, and many tourists argue that visiting the island nation often feels like traveling into the future.

The "Land of the Rising Sun" is also one of the happiest countries in the world, with "blue zone" diets, strong communities and a respectful population that believes in law and civic responsibility.

10. Switzerland

This Alpine nation is one of the safest in the world and has always been a symbol of neutrality. Throughout history, the Swiss avoided the political instability of the rest of Europe while protecting their peaceful region from external threats.

Few nations have such an impressive track record in terms of peace and security.