The Most Educated States in 2024

By: Karina Buggy  |  Jul 19, 2024
A red brick bridge over a river on a clear day
Maybe it's not surprising that the home to Harvard University tops the list of most educated states in the U.S. joe daniel price / Getty Images

There are multiple ways to determine the most educated states in the U.S.: Is it the state with the highest percentage of high school diploma holders? The best public schools? The one with the most people who hold graduate degrees? Do you weigh all forms of graduate school education equally when curricula vary so much between MBA, MFA and PhD programs?

It's complicated, to say the least.

After much research, we found WalletHub to have the most balanced and comprehensive comparison of education quality and attainment in the United States. Here are the highlights.

Contents
  1. Top 10 Most Educated States in 2024
  2. 10 Least Educated States in 2024
  3. Why Education Matters
  4. Defining Educational Attainment and Quality Metrics

Top 10 Most Educated States in 2024

Educational attainment is the highest level of education that a person has completed. WalletHub evaluated this, along with the quality of education, across 20 different metrics. Each metric was scored on a scale from 0 to 100, with 100 being the "most educated."

These metrics included:

  • the determined quality of the public school system
  • public high school graduation rate
  • college graduation rates,
  • the highest level of education completed by all adults in the population

The states were ranked according to the weighted average of the scores across these metrics to determine the most educated states.

1. Massachusetts

Massachusetts ranks as the most educated state in the nation (following closely behind the District of Columbia, which doesn't count as a state).

Home to several of the top universities — including Harvard and MIT — 43.7 percent of the state's population have earned a bachelor's degree. Massachusetts is the top-rated state for educational attainment and also has the highest university quality.

The state has the fourth-highest median household income at $86,725, while the median household income in its city of Dover is $250,000. However, despite high education and wealth, the state has consistently had relatively high poverty and unemployment rates (5.4 percent long-term average).

2. Maryland

Maryland is the second-most educated state in the country. Maryland ranks first for quality of education, so children in the state get a head start with their elementary education in the public school system.

As for educational attainment, 91.1 percent of residents have completed at least high school, and 40.2 percent of the population holds bachelor's degrees.

With high rankings for quality of education and educational attainment, the state sees a correlation in median household income: At $94,384, Maryland has the highest median household income in the country.

3. Connecticut

Connecticut is the third-most educated state, ranking fourth for educational attainment and fifth for quality of education. Connecticut also has the third-highest percentage of graduate degree holders (17 percent).

4. Colorado

Colorado ranked second overall in educational attainment. The state has the highest percentage of residents with an associate's degree (30.2 percent) and the second-highest percentage of residents with a bachelor's degree (39.4 percent).

Interestingly, the state ranks the third-lowest in average university quality.

5. Vermont

As the fifth-most educated state, Vermont ranks fifth for educational attainment and ninth for quality of education. 93 percent of the population have graduated high school, and 38 percent hold bachelor's degrees.

6. New Jersey

New Jersey is the sixth-most educated state, ranking fourth in quality of education and tenth for educational attainment. 43.1 percent of the population holds a bachelor's degree or higher. The state has the fifth-highest median household income at $85,239.

7. Virginia

Virginia is a strong seventh for the most educated state, placing seventh for educational attainment and seventh for quality of education.

8. New Hampshire

New Hampshire is the eighth-most educated state and has the second-highest percentage of high school graduates (94.1 percent).

New Hampshire has had a consistently low rate of unemployment, hovering around 2.3 percent, and has the lowest poverty rate in the nation at 5.3 percent. Additionally, the state's median household income is $88,235, the third-highest among U.S. states.

9. Minnesota

Minnesota is the ninth-most educated state, with 93.61 percent of the population having earned their high school diploma, ranking eighth in educational attainment. Minnesota is also the home base for many Fortune 500 companies which provide many job opportunities within the state.

10. Washington

Washington state is the tenth-most educated state in the country. It ranks ninth for educational attainment and third for associate's degree holders.

10 Least Educated States in 2024

The least educated states, or the ten states that scored the lowest in the ranking, are:

  1. West Virginia
  2. Mississippi
  3. Arkansas
  4. Louisiana
  5. Kentucky
  6. Nevada
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Alabama
  9. Indiana
  10. New Mexico

These states often face challenges such as lower high school graduation rates, limited access to higher education and fewer opportunities for advanced degrees.

By focusing on targeted educational reforms, such as increasing funding for schools, improving teacher training, and expanding access to early childhood education, these states have the potential to enhance their rankings in terms of educational achievement.

Investing in these areas can lead to higher graduation rates, greater numbers of students pursuing at least an associate's degree, and a more robust pathway to graduate and professional degrees.

Addressing these educational challenges not only holds the promise of elevating the overall educational level within these states but also contributes to long-term economic growth and development for their populations.

Why Education Matters

The quality of education can vary widely across the United States, as state governments are responsible for setting their own education standards. Most states require K-12 education for citizens, which is typically five years old to 18 years old.

Children can attend public school, private school, homeschool or use accommodations for special needs. Within the public school system, states typically conduct standardized testing each year from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Many state constitutions or statutes claim that public education is “essential to the preservation of rights and liberties of the people” and a requirement to maintain a government “by the people.”

Education is just as important for communities and our broader society as it is for personal benefit and fulfillment.

Although there is no guarantee for success, there is a strong correlation between higher levels of completed education and a higher lifetime earning potential. A good education can help populations secure a better future, as they can make informed decisions to meet their career goals and have lower chances of facing periods of sustained unemployment.

Defining Educational Attainment and Quality Metrics

Secondary Education Standards and Scores

Secondary education (high school) standards and scores are key indicators of school quality and effectiveness. National assessments play an important role in evaluating these standards, providing a benchmark for comparing test scores among schools and districts. These assessments help gauge the average quality of education delivered to students, highlighting areas for improvement and success.

However, achieving high test scores is not solely the result of individual student performance; it is also significantly influenced by organizational leadership. Effective leadership ensures that schools maintain educational standards and allocate resources efficiently, ultimately fostering an environment where both students and educators can excel.

So, while national assessments reflect test scores and overall school quality, they also underscore the importance of strategic organizational leadership in enhancing educational outcomes.

Percentage of Citizens Earning a High School Diploma

In the United States, the percentage of citizens earning a high school diploma reflects significant trends in access to education.

Currently, 90 percent of the nation's population over the age of 25 are high school diploma holders, which underscores a level of success of the education system in providing foundational academic credentials.

Tracking graduation rates and the percentage of high school diploma holders offers valuable insights into the educational progress of states and the country as a whole.

Percentage of Citizens with a Graduate or Professional Degree

The percentage of citizens in the U.S. with a graduate or professional degree is a key indicator of accessibility to higher education and the value placed on advanced academic qualifications.

While 34 percent of the population holds at least a bachelor's degree, the number of individuals pursuing an associate's degree or higher reflects a growing trend toward advanced education.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

