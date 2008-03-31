Please enter terms to search for.

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Culture
  3. People
  4. Education

Education

Education includes information on learning and career training. Learn more about topics like homeschooling, college-prep, career paths and more.

Topics to Explore

Crowdfunding College Tuition: Cash-strapped Students Try a Startup Strategy

5 Incredible Things You'll Learn in First Grade

When College-bound Kids Have Their Acceptances Revoked

5 Incredible Things You’ll Learn in Sixth Grade

Advertisement

Learn More

Deaf, Blind and Determined: How Helen Keller Learned to Communicate

Deaf and blind from a fever as a baby, Helen Keller overcame her limitations to lead a life of inspiration and courage. How was she able to learn to communicate?

By John Donovan Jan 8, 2020 Education / Learning
What's the Difference Between a College and a University?

The decision about whether to attend a college or a university is largely a matter of preference, but how do you know which is the better choice for you?

By Laurie L. Dove Nov 27, 2019 Education / Schooling
10 Famous Commencement Speeches

Fellow graduates, as you go forward and seize the day, we pause to consider some less-clichéd and far more memorable commencement speeches given over the years, including one that made graduates wealthier.

By Laurie L. Dove Education / Learning
Why Do Colleges Hand Out Honorary Degrees?

The very first honorary degree on record was a brazen attempt to score points with a wealthy and politically connected bishop in 1478. Not much has changed since then.

By Dave Roos May 6, 2019 Education / Schooling
The Ethics (and Crime) of Plagiarism

Defining plagiarism is not always cut-and-paste easy. But it usually involves deliberately passing off somebody else's original expression or creative ideas as one's own.

By John Donovan Apr 12, 2019 Education / Learning
Why Cramming Is the Worst Way to Study

Cramming for a test might help you pass, but it doesn't provide long-term learning and that's the problem.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Mar 27, 2019 Education / Learning
Cheaters Never Win? Many U.S. High School Students Disagree

In a study on academic integrity, 59 percent of high school students admitted cheating on an exam, and 34 percent admitted to doing it more than twice.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Mar 22, 2019 Education / Schooling
Oxford Dictionaries' 2018 Word of the Year: Toxic

How does Oxford choose the Word of the Year and what, if anything, does it say about us?

By Loraine Fick Nov 28, 2018 Education / Learning
Bullying More Likely in Less Crowded U.S. States

Louisiana has the dubious honor of being the U.S. state with the biggest bullying problem.

By Chris Opfer Sep 21, 2018 Education / Schooling
World History: Where Should the Teaching Timeline Start?

The College Board wants AP World History courses to cover material from the year 1450 on. The rest, well, is history.

By John Donovan Jul 6, 2018 Education / Learning
Vending Machines Bring Books and Learning to 'Book Deserts'

Free kids books that come out of a vending machine? Yes, please!

By Yves Jeffcoat May 7, 2018 Education / Learning
Dolly Parton Donates 100 Millionth Book

The country music superstar gave away her 100 millionth book and was honored by the U.S. Library of Congress.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Feb 27, 2018 Education / Learning
LSAT, Law Schools Just Aren’t That Into You Anymore

The decades-old LSAT test is losing its hold on law school admissions. What will this mean for prospective graduate students?

By Laurie L. Dove Jan 8, 2018 Education / Schooling
The Case for Kids Walking to School by Themselves

It used to be common for kids to walk to school by themselves but not any more. A study found several benefits when children walked unaccompanied.

By Alia Hoyt Dec 5, 2017 Education / Schooling
How Title IX Works

Title IX opened up access to collegiate sports for American girls and women when it was signed into law in 1972. But what has changed since then and what does the future hold for Title IX?

By Oisin Curran Education / Schooling
U.S. Charter Schools Tied to Controversial Turkish Cleric

Secretive Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen is the leader of a politically powerful Turkish religious movement — and head of the largest chain of charter schools in America.

By Diana Brown Oct 24, 2017 Education / Schooling
How Internships Work

Internships can be valuable for students across many fields. But how do you go about finding one and should you insist on being paid?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Education / Schooling
Are School Dress Codes Biased Against Girls?

Do public school dress codes and uniforms have any real value or are they sexist and arbitrary?

By Alia Hoyt Sep 15, 2017 Education / Schooling
Despite Benefits to Teens, Half of Parents Oppose Later School Start Times

Experts advocate teens start school slightly later in the morning, but not all parents give the idea a passing grade.

By Laurie L. Dove Sep 4, 2017 Education / Schooling
What Makes One Pencil Superior to Another?

Not all pencils are created equal. There's a reason why teachers and school supply lists might specify a specific pencil brand.

By Alia Hoyt Jul 31, 2017 Education / Schooling
There's No Such Thing as a 'Learning Style'

Think you're a visual learner? How about auditory? Sorry, that's preference; education is best tailored to the subject matter, not the student.

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 17, 2017 Education / Learning
Widely Hated Comic Sans Might Be Lifesaver for People With Dyslexia

It might not be sophisticated, but some people with dyslexia say it's the only typeface they can read.

By Jesslyn Shields Mar 14, 2017 Education / Learning
High Schools Are Allowing Sleep-deprived Students to Take Midday Naps

For tired teen students, a snooze during the school day can offer a much-needed pick-me-up.

By Shelley Danzy Feb 22, 2017 Education / Schooling
When College-bound Kids Have Their Acceptances Revoked

Ever year, millions of high school seniors lose interest in school after they get into college. And every year, some of those students see those acceptances vanish.

By Julia Layton Jan 30, 2017 Education / Schooling
U.S. Public Schools Are Suspending Millions of Students, With Little Reward

A whopping 2.8 million students were suspended in the '13-'14 school year, which is likely more detrimental than beneficial to society.

By Julia Layton Jan 12, 2017 Education / Schooling

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Latest

What Are the 7 Diatomic Elements?
June 22, 2020

Why Is 'Mayday' the International Distress Call?
June 22, 2020

How Carmine, the Red Dye Made From Bugs, Makes It Into Your Food
June 22, 2020

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement