Advertisement
Education includes information on learning and career training. Learn more about topics like homeschooling, college-prep, career paths and more.
Advertisement
Deaf and blind from a fever as a baby, Helen Keller overcame her limitations to lead a life of inspiration and courage. How was she able to learn to communicate?
The decision about whether to attend a college or a university is largely a matter of preference, but how do you know which is the better choice for you?
Fellow graduates, as you go forward and seize the day, we pause to consider some less-clichéd and far more memorable commencement speeches given over the years, including one that made graduates wealthier.
The very first honorary degree on record was a brazen attempt to score points with a wealthy and politically connected bishop in 1478. Not much has changed since then.
Defining plagiarism is not always cut-and-paste easy. But it usually involves deliberately passing off somebody else's original expression or creative ideas as one's own.
Cramming for a test might help you pass, but it doesn't provide long-term learning and that's the problem.
In a study on academic integrity, 59 percent of high school students admitted cheating on an exam, and 34 percent admitted to doing it more than twice.
How does Oxford choose the Word of the Year and what, if anything, does it say about us?
Louisiana has the dubious honor of being the U.S. state with the biggest bullying problem.
The College Board wants AP World History courses to cover material from the year 1450 on. The rest, well, is history.
Free kids books that come out of a vending machine? Yes, please!
The country music superstar gave away her 100 millionth book and was honored by the U.S. Library of Congress.
The decades-old LSAT test is losing its hold on law school admissions. What will this mean for prospective graduate students?
It used to be common for kids to walk to school by themselves but not any more. A study found several benefits when children walked unaccompanied.
Title IX opened up access to collegiate sports for American girls and women when it was signed into law in 1972. But what has changed since then and what does the future hold for Title IX?
Secretive Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen is the leader of a politically powerful Turkish religious movement — and head of the largest chain of charter schools in America.
Internships can be valuable for students across many fields. But how do you go about finding one and should you insist on being paid?
Do public school dress codes and uniforms have any real value or are they sexist and arbitrary?
Experts advocate teens start school slightly later in the morning, but not all parents give the idea a passing grade.
Not all pencils are created equal. There's a reason why teachers and school supply lists might specify a specific pencil brand.
Think you're a visual learner? How about auditory? Sorry, that's preference; education is best tailored to the subject matter, not the student.
It might not be sophisticated, but some people with dyslexia say it's the only typeface they can read.
For tired teen students, a snooze during the school day can offer a much-needed pick-me-up.
Ever year, millions of high school seniors lose interest in school after they get into college. And every year, some of those students see those acceptances vanish.
A whopping 2.8 million students were suspended in the '13-'14 school year, which is likely more detrimental than beneficial to society.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
What Are the 7 Diatomic Elements?
June 22, 2020
Why Is 'Mayday' the International Distress Call?
June 22, 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement