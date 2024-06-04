12 Mayan Gods Who Helped Make Sense of a Complex World

The Maya civilization lasted for roughly 2,500 years, so it can be easy to see how the stories of gods and goddesses changed as time went on and people spread out to settle in new areas. Some ancients believed a maize god wove humans from grain, while others believed in up to 13 different creation myths.

After the arrival of Spanish conquistadors and their subsequent oppression of indigenous populations, many local legends were Christianized or forgotten entirely.

Advertisement

Depending on which iteration of Mayan religion you find, several creator gods are believed to have played a role in crafting heaven, Earth and everything in between. Some Maya deities were benevolent, while others were morally ambiguous, with complex give-and-take relationships with worshippers.

Huracan

" " Huracan. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Huracan, also known as "Heart of the Sky," was the supreme creator god who thought the world into existence. Drawing several parallels to figures from Greek religion and Christianity, Huracan was a storm god who brought great storms and floods and gifted humanity with fire to survive the elements.

Itzamna

" " Itzamna. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Itzama was a popular maize god figure and the patron deity of temple priests. He not only helped create human beings but also taught them to read, write, create art, heal and cultivate farmlands to feed a growing population.

Ix Chel

" " Ix Chel. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

The goddess Ix Chel was a grandmotherly figure for ancient Mayans. She was a creator deity and the patron Mayan goddess of medicine, rain and childbirth. Goddess Ix Chel is also depicted as "Lady Rainbow" in many of her pictographic appearances in Maya art.

Hunab Ku

The creator god Hunab Ku was a major point of contention in scholarly debates about the Maya religion. Since the name translates to "Great God" and records of the god appear after European contact, many scholars believe that Hunab Ku is a colonial religious bridge for converting Mayans to Christianity.