10 Hyperbole Examples That Make Mountains out of Molehills

The following phrases are some of the most common hyperbole examples in the English language.

1. So Hungry I Could Eat a Horse

Although people do eat horse meat in some parts of the world, the phrase is used to emphasize a point of hunger when someone feels they could consume a gigantic animal. The example is obviously hyperbole because even the largest person couldn't feast on a thousand pounds of meat in one sitting.

2. A 'Million' Anything

It probably feels like you've heard people use "million" more than a million times to describe amounts that are much less than the seven-figure mark. "I have a million questions" or "I have a million things to do" are some of the most common expressions for generally confused or busy people.

A million is such a large number that it is often an easier figure of speech to use than a more complex simile or metaphor. For example, "We've been waiting in this line for a million years" is an effective way to emphasize time, even if you have been waiting for just a few hours.

3. A Ton

The imperial measurement, equal to 2,000 pounds (907 kg), is one of the most common examples of hyperbole, which expresses an excess amount of weight or numbers. For instance, you have probably heard the expressions, "This bag weighs a ton" or "My band has a ton of fans."

4. It's Raining Cats and Dogs

The world has experienced a wide range of strange weather phenomena, but the expression "raining cats and dogs" is a bit of a stretch. Fish, maybe, but never beloved furry pets.

5. Cry Me a River

Long before Justin Timberlake's 2002 hit of the same name, "cry me a river" was already a common phrase used to mock someone who was feeling dramatic and offended. Even during the worst day of your life, you would never be physically able to create your own personal waterway from tears.