Objective vs. Subjective Thinking and Applications

Put simply, an objective statement is a verifiable fact and a subjective observation is an opinion.

The term "subjective" refers to personal preferences and feelings about someone or something. It often shows an individual’s unique perspective, shaped by their personal experiences.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the word "objective" refers to verifiable facts and irrefutable evidence, remaining free from personal biases.

Why We Need Both

Understanding the difference between subjective and objective thinking is essential for clear communication. You'd use objective thinking is situations pertaining to scientific research, journalism and decision-making processes.

In contrast, subjective thinking allows for personal expression and creativity. Without the ability to be subjective, any mode of personal expression would end up feeling robotic and unnecessarily conforming. Subjectivity is the lifeblood of the arts and literature.