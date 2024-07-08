Objective vs. Subjective Thinking and Applications

By focusing on objective language, individuals can enhance the clarity and reliability of their communications, whether in professional settings or everyday interactions.
Crafting an Objective Statement
When crafting messages, use objective language to ensure clarity and avoid influencing readers with personal biases. Objective messages are based solely on verifiable facts and are free from subjective language. For example:
- Objective statement: The company’s revenue increased by 20 percent last year.
- Subjective statement: The company did a fantastic job increasing its revenue.
The objective statement provides a clear, factual report without the influence of personal opinion.
Avoiding Unnecessary Subjective Language
To maintain objectivity, avoid using subjective language when reporting facts. This helps to ensure that the information remains unbiased and reliable.
For example, instead of saying, "The new policy is infuriating," you might say, "Joe said he's frustrated with the new policy." Joe's opinion is subjective — there's no such thing as an objective opinion — but the fact that he said he's frustrated with the policy is objective.
Of course, if you're writing an op-ed, the reverse would be true. You'd still want to draw on empirical data and objective facts, but injecting your personal take on the matter is why people would read what you have to say. Regardless, try to ensure that your audience receives accurate and trustworthy information.