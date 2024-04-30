How to Use Subordinating Conjunctions in Your Writing

Subordinating conjunctions, also known as subordinators and subordinate conjunctions, are words that introduce subordinate clauses in complex sentences.

What Is a Conjunction?

A conjunction is any word that joins together other words, phrases or clauses. (In the sentence you just read, "or" is the conjunction.)

Advertisement

The lyrics to the 1973 song "Conjunction Junction" from the series "Schoolhouse Rock!" explains conjunctions perfectly: "Conjunction Junction, what's your function? Hooking up words and phrases and clauses."

What Is a Subordinate Clause?

A subordinate clause, also known as a dependent clause, is a clause that depends on another clause, phrase or sentence element. According to the Oxford Dictionary of English Grammar, there are three traditional types of subordinate or dependent clauses:

Adverbial clauses modify a verb. For example: She'll come when she's ready. Nominal clauses function like a noun. For example: To err is human. Relative clauses (aka adjective clause) connect clauses using relative pronouns (who, whom, whose, which). For example: The chef, whom I adore, is preparing a special meal for us.

Independent clauses, on the other hand, can stand alone as a (short) sentence.