How to Use Subordinating Conjunctions in Your Writing

We use subordinating conjunctions all the time, often without even knowing what they are. But how exactly do they work?
Advertisement
We use subordinating conjunctions all the time, often without even knowing what they are. But how exactly do they work?
Advertisement
Subordinating conjunctions, also known as subordinators and subordinate conjunctions, are words that introduce subordinate clauses in complex sentences.
A conjunction is any word that joins together other words, phrases or clauses. (In the sentence you just read, "or" is the conjunction.)
Advertisement
The lyrics to the 1973 song "Conjunction Junction" from the series "Schoolhouse Rock!" explains conjunctions perfectly: "Conjunction Junction, what's your function? Hooking up words and phrases and clauses."
A subordinate clause, also known as a dependent clause, is a clause that depends on another clause, phrase or sentence element. According to the Oxford Dictionary of English Grammar, there are three traditional types of subordinate or dependent clauses:
Independent clauses, on the other hand, can stand alone as a (short) sentence.
Advertisement
These are some of the most common subordinating conjunctions you'll see linking two clauses in a complex sentence:
Cause conjunctions, also known as reason conjunctions, imply a cause-and-effect relationship:
Advertisement
Comparison and concession conjunctions compare and contrast two ideas:
Condition conjunctions add a condition to a clause:
Place conjunctions introduce a location:
Time conjunctions introduce time constraints to a sentence:
Advertisement
Here are some examples of how you might use a subordinating conjunction in a sentence.
The subordinating conjunction in the sentence above is "that." It joins the independent clause "the shop is closed today" to the dependent clause "I wonder if they know."
Advertisement
The subordinating conjunction in the sentence above is "whether." It connects the independent clause "I'm going" to the dependent clause "you come or not."
The subordinating conjunction in the sentence above "in case" links the main clause "bring an umbrella" to the dependent clause "of rain."
Advertisement
Please copy/paste the following text to properly cite this HowStuffWorks.com article:
Advertisement