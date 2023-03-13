Grammar Rules on When to Use a Semicolon

" " Remember that a semicolon is a cross between the pause of a comma and the stop of a period; it serves as a link between two closely related independent clauses. TungCheung/Shutterstock

Did you hear about the semicolons who were arrested? They were given back-to-back sentences.

Bad puns aside, semicolons play an important role in grammar. Presented as a period atop a comma, a semicolon's usage falls between the pause of a comma and the full stop of a period. This punctuation mark is what joins together a first independent clause with a separate, second independent clause.

Semicolons are grammatically powerful connectors that are most commonly used to join separate but closely related thoughts, or separate independent clauses, into a compound sentence.

Understanding the semicolon in your writing toolbox and knowing when to use a semicolon can help you create maximum impact. And, while semicolons may appear impressive (and therefore difficult), the grammatical rules they follow are quite simple.