FANBOYS: A Mnemonic for Coordinating Conjunctions

" " Trying to think of a way to remember which words are classified as coordinating conjunctions? We've got you covered. katleho Seisa / Getty Images

Remembering the parts of speech can be tricky. It may have been a while since you took a grammar class, so you might appreciate a helpful tool for remembering coordinating conjunctions. These helpful little words can be brought to mind using the FANBOYS acronym, which stands for: For, And, Nor, But, Or, Yet, So.

Admittedly, in the era of superhero franchises and blockbuster multiverses, dropping "fanboys" in reference to parts of speech can create some confusion. People might reasonably assume you're talking about "Star Wars" fans or some other group of hardcore followers of certain movies or TV shows.

But despite the possibility of triggering any Star Wars fanatics who happen to be within earshot, FANBOYS remains a reliable way to keep track of the seven most common coordinating conjunctions.