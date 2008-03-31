Learning

4 Unexpected Places Where Adults Can Learn Science
Here are four alternative venues where the general public can enjoy nature, engage in hands-on science learning and get a behind-the-scenes look at scientific research in action.

By Jill Zarestky

142-year-old Seed Experiment Continues to Amaze
How long can seeds last underground and still be capable of germinating? One botanist set out to discover this 142 years ago, and his experiment is still running.

By Jesslyn Shields

The Pros and Cons of Pandemic Learning Pods
The coronavirus is forcing many parents to form at-home 'learning pods.' But who could potentially benefit from these and who could be left behind?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Why Jane Elliott's Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes Racism Exercise Is So Powerful
Jane Elliott has been exposing racist thinking for more than 50 years through her ground-breaking exercise using eye color. Some think her methodology is too harsh. She couldn't care less.

By John Donovan

Deaf, Blind and Determined: How Helen Keller Learned to Communicate
Deaf and blind from a fever as a baby, Helen Keller overcame her limitations to lead a life of inspiration and courage. How was she able to learn to communicate?

By John Donovan

10 Famous Commencement Speeches
Fellow graduates, as you go forward and seize the day, we pause to consider some less-clichéd and far more memorable commencement speeches given over the years, including one that made graduates wealthier.

By Laurie L. Dove

The Ethics (and Crime) of Plagiarism
Defining plagiarism is not always cut-and-paste easy. But it usually involves deliberately passing off somebody else's original expression or creative ideas as one's own.

By John Donovan

Why Cramming Is the Worst Way to Study
Cramming for a test might help you pass, but it doesn't provide long-term learning and that's the problem.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Oxford Dictionaries' 2018 Word of the Year: Toxic
How does Oxford choose the Word of the Year and what, if anything, does it say about us?

By Loraine Fick

World History: Where Should the Teaching Timeline Start?
The College Board wants AP World History courses to cover material from the year 1450 on. The rest, well, is history.

By John Donovan

Vending Machines Bring Books and Learning to 'Book Deserts'
Free kids books that come out of a vending machine? Yes, please!

By Yves Jeffcoat

Dolly Parton Donates 100 Millionth Book
The country music superstar gave away her 100 millionth book and was honored by the U.S. Library of Congress.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

There's No Such Thing as a 'Learning Style'
Think you're a visual learner? How about auditory? Sorry, that's preference; education is best tailored to the subject matter, not the student.

By Jesslyn Shields

Widely Hated Comic Sans Might Be Lifesaver for People With Dyslexia
It might not be sophisticated, but some people with dyslexia say it's the only typeface they can read.

By Jesslyn Shields

Teaching Typing May Be a Waste of Time
A new study pitted touch-typists against people using a hunt-and-peck style. Guess what they found.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Study: Grades Improve When Kids Learn Great Scientists Struggled Too
New research shows kids learn science best when we show them the failures and personal struggles that led to the astronomical successes.

By Jesslyn Shields

What's the Right Age for Kids to Learn to Code?
A solid education should include computer science and tech literacy. Kids who code develop skills for a digital economy, and also attitudes needed to succeed elsewhere.

By Laurie L. Dove

Beyond Books: Check Out the Weird Stuff You Can Check Out at America’s Libraries
From American Girl dolls to animal pelts to car repair tools, you may be surprised at the free stuff you can borrow from the library

By Dave Roos

Why do children play?
Whether it's tag, jumping rope or playing with dolls, kids in every part of the world, and in every generation, play. Philosophers and psychologists say they do it for more reasons than just having fun. But the future of play may be in jeopardy.

By Yves Jeffcoat

How TED Talks Work
TED talks are so popular, they've been spoofed in commercials, with speakers sporting wireless headphones against a black background. At 18 minutes each, how did these talks go viral?

By Dave Roos

What were the first distance learning courses?
Students have been taught via long distance for centuries, long before the birth of personal computers. Here's where the first distance learning courses began.

By Sara Elliott

How many MOOC students finish their courses?
Seems like everybody in the world is signed up for a MOOC (massive open online course). But how many students actually finish their courses?

By Sara Elliott

How do libraries work with ebooks?
Seems like lending out ebooks should be a relatively simple matter for most libraries. But often, it's not. What are the challenges ebooks pose for libraries?

By Sara Elliott

Will MOOCs make college obsolete?
Massive open online courses are the hot, new way to educate the masses. Will MOOCs make college obsolete?

By Sara Elliott

Can you get college credit for MOOC classes?
You have just finished that algebra MOOC from an Ivy League university. Awesome! But can you get college credit for your MOOC classes?

By Sara Elliott