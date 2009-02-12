Schooling

Schooling comes in many forms -- from traditional K-12 education to college and the pursuit of advanced degrees. Learn all about schooling here.

Atlanta Program Teaches Students 'De-escalate or Die'
A pilot program in the Atlanta Public School system is teaching students de-escalation strategies during one of the city's worst crimewaves in decades. Will it work?

By Dave Roos

5 Characteristics of a Great Science Teacher
Science education methods are changing as a result of the Next Generation Science Standards, which aim to define a uniform vision for K-12 science education across the U.S.

By Meenakshi Sharma

What Is Critical Race Theory Anyway?
Critical race theory (CRT) is a hot button issue in the United States. School boards and state legislatures in seven states have passed regulations banning it from being taught in the classroom. How did we get here and why is everyone freaking out?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Can U.S. Schools Require COVID-19 Vaccines for Students?
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up. Can it also mandate students be vaccinated before they return to school this fall?

By Kristine Bowman

Hagoromo Fulltouch: The Legendary Chalk Hoarded by Mathematicians
The world's most beloved chalk was pulled back from the brink of extinction, to the relief of the world's mathematicians and chalk enthusiasts.

By Jesslyn Shields

Is It Time to Seriously Consider an Online School for Your Child?
Are you considering a straight-up online school for your child? Here's what you need to know before you make the switch.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

What's the Difference Between a College and a University?
The decision about whether to attend a college or a university is largely a matter of preference, but how do you know which is the better choice for you?

By Laurie L. Dove

Why Do Colleges Hand Out Honorary Degrees?
The very first honorary degree on record was a brazen attempt to score points with a wealthy and politically connected bishop in 1478. Not much has changed since then.

By Dave Roos

Cheaters Never Win? Many U.S. High School Students Disagree
In a study on academic integrity, 59 percent of high school students admitted cheating on an exam, and 34 percent admitted to doing it more than twice.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Bullying More Likely in Less Crowded U.S. States
Louisiana has the dubious honor of being the U.S. state with the biggest bullying problem.

By Chris Opfer

LSAT, Law Schools Just Aren’t That Into You Anymore
The decades-old LSAT test is losing its hold on law school admissions. What will this mean for prospective graduate students?

By Laurie L. Dove

The Case for Kids Walking to School by Themselves
It used to be common for kids to walk to school by themselves but not any more. A study found several benefits when children walked unaccompanied.

By Alia Hoyt

U.S. Charter Schools Tied to Controversial Turkish Cleric
Secretive Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen is the leader of a politically powerful Turkish religious movement — and head of the largest chain of charter schools in America.

By Diana Brown

Are School Dress Codes Biased Against Girls?
Do public school dress codes and uniforms have any real value or are they sexist and arbitrary?

By Alia Hoyt

Despite Benefits to Teens, Half of Parents Oppose Later School Start Times
Experts advocate teens start school slightly later in the morning, but not all parents give the idea a passing grade.

By Laurie L. Dove

What Makes One Pencil Superior to Another?
Not all pencils are created equal. There's a reason why teachers and school supply lists specify one pencil brand.

By Alia Hoyt

High Schools Are Allowing Sleep-deprived Students to Take Midday Naps
For tired teen students, a snooze during the school day can offer a much-needed pick-me-up.

By Shelley Danzy

When College-bound Kids Have Their Acceptances Revoked
Ever year, millions of high school seniors lose interest in school after they get into college. And every year, some of those students see those acceptances vanish.

By Julia Layton

U.S. Public Schools Are Suspending Millions of Students, With Little Reward
A whopping 2.8 million students were suspended in the '13-'14 school year, which is likely more detrimental than beneficial to society.

By Julia Layton

How Do Kindergartners Decide Who Is 'Smart'?
And, for that matter, how do kindergarten teachers decide which students are smart?

By Kate Kershner

Want to Get Students Psyched About STEM? Ask Them to Launch a Satellite
That's what South Africa did.

By Jonathan Strickland

Students Are Inspired by Science, Thanks to Class Zebra Fish
A five-year study of the BioEYES program found that students get excited about science when they get to work hands-on with growing zebra fish.

By Robert Lamb

Encouraging Words Can Change the Trajectory of Female STEM Students
Talk about minimal input for maximum result. An Arizona State University study found that encouragement from a female role model could keep some girls from dropping out of STEM classes.

By Jesslyn Shields

Who Says All Learning Should Happen in Schools?
Researchers are figuring out cool ways to spur conversation between kids and caregivers. And all that talk can really help kids' language development.

By Kate Kershner

6 Ways U.S. Academic Labor Practices Are Seriously Shady
Students might be shocked to learn how little most of their professors are paid or that others have to raise funds for their own salaries.

By Dave Roos