" " The Radcliffe Camera ("camera" meaning room in Latin) is situated in Oxford, England. The building serves as a reading room for the Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford. joe daniel price / Getty Images

In the United States, there's Harvard University. In the U.K., there's Oxford University. Each is the oldest in its respective country, though neither has been around quite as long as the oldest university in the world.

Read on to learn more about the record-holding university and other ancient institutions.