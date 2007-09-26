Please enter terms to search for.

Extraordinary Lists

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
As journalist H. Allen Smith once said, "The human animal differs from the lesser primates in his passion for lists." Today, we live in an age of information overload, when the vast quantities of information thrust upon us leave us feeling bemused and bewildered. Lists can help us focus our thoughts, create a sense of order, and consider facts from different perspectives, which may enlighten, or challenge us.

Lists have always been a popular way
to organize and shape your thoughts.

Making lists can also be fun. Whether it is your 7 favorite magazines, 12 favorite movies, or 5 favorite wines from small European villages, some people find the urge rank and categorize irresistable.

For your enjoyment, we've compiled lists of the best, the worst, the peculiar, the banned, the largest, the smallest, and some things we just found too interesting to leave out. And it's all contained in the pages that follow, organized by category. So to begin exploring our extraordinary lists, go to the next page.

Contents
  1. Entertainment Lists
  2. Food and Health Lists
  3. Science and Technology Lists
  4. Miscellaneous Lists

Everyone has probably made their list of 5 favorite movies or 10 best books. On this page­, we've taken that concept to the next level. Here you will find our lists about all aspects of the entertainment industry.

10 favorite foods? How about favorite pizza toppings in 10 countries? See all of our food and health related ­lists on the next page.

On this page, you will find our lists about food and health.

From the super-charged to the supernatural, you can find our science and technology lists on the next page.

From land speed records to awesome animal facts, on this page you will find our science and technology lists.

On the next page, we will cover the lists that were just too crazy to fit under any one topic.

Just because these lists don't fit into a specific category doesn't mean they should be overlooked. In fact, this page contains some of our most interesting entries.

