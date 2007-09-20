11 Stupid Legal Warnings

This is going to blow your mind, so steady yourself: A carton of eggs could potentially have eggs in it. Yes. Now you know the shocking truth. It's OK, we'll give you a minute to let it sink in ...

The exact wording of this flabbergasting pronouncement on a carton of eggs is: "This product may contain eggs." Well, it sure as heck better! We're going to have a problem if it doesn't.

Advertisement

That's by far not the only wacky warning out there. Here's a selection culled from one lawyer's roundup. Did you know your instant noodles "will be hot after heating"? Or that your pencils "may be sharp after sharpened"? And we can only assume an ill-fated celebrant suffered dire consequences when attempting to string up some holiday lights on the wrong side of the drywall. Or maybe something went seriously haywire when hanging lights outside the International Space Station. Otherwise, why would Christmas lights come with the warning, "For indoor or outdoor use only"?

America's lawsuit-obsessed society has forced product manufacturers to cover their you-know-whats by writing warning labels to protect us from ourselves. Or, more relevantly, to protect them from us after we fail to protect ourselves. Some of these warnings are brazenly astonishing and some are absolutely ridiculous, but all are guaranteed to give you a laugh.