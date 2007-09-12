13 Famous Rhodes Scholars

" " The Radcliffe Camera serves as a reading room for the Bodleian Library. Joe daniel price / Getty Images

When British businessman Cecil Rhodes died in 1902, his fortune was used to establish the Rhodes scholarship, which brings outstanding students from around the world to study at the University of Oxford in England, generally for two years. Students from any academic discipline are selected on the basis of intellectual distinction, as well as the promise of future leadership and service to the world. Around 90 scholarships are given annually, and some of the most famous scholars are listed below.