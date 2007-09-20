Please enter terms to search for.

17 Favorite Quotes on Creativity

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Albert Einstein was one of the most creative minds in science.
Albert Einstein was one of the most creative minds in science.

Take a look at what some famous folks throughout history have said about creativity.

1. "The chief enemy of creativity is good taste."

-- Pablo Picasso, painter

2. "The secret to creativity is knowing how to hide your sources."

-- Albert Einstein, physicist

3. "Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep."

-- Scott Adams, cartoonist

4. "Creativity is the sudden cessation of stupidity."

-- Edwin H. Land, scientist and inventor

5. "Necessity is the mother of invention, it is true, but its father is creativity, and knowledge is the midwife."

-- Jonathan Schattke, scientist

6. "The whole difference between construction and creation is this: that a thing constructed can only be loved after it is constructed; but a thing created is loved before it exists."

-- Charles Dickens, author

7. "Creativity is a drug I can't do without."

-- Cecil B. DeMille, film producer

8. "It is wise to learn; it is God-like to create."

-- John Saxe, poet

9. "Our current obsession with creativity is the result of our continued striving for immortality in an era when most people no longer believe in an afterlife."

-- Arianna Huffington, author and pundit

10. "True creativity often starts where language ends."

-- Arthur Koestler, novelist and essayist

11. "The art of creation is older than the art of killing."

-- Andrei Voznesensky, poet

12. "Human salvation lies in the hands of the creatively maladjusted."

-- Martin Luther King, Jr., civil rights activist

13. "The life of the creative man is led, directed and controlled by boredom. Avoiding boredom is one of our most important purposes."

-- Saul Steinberg, artist

14. "No matter how old you get, if you can keep the desire to be creative, you're keeping the man-child alive."

-- John Cassavetes, actor

15. "A hunch is creativity trying to tell you something."

-- Frank Capra, American film director

16. "There is a correlation between the creative and the screwball. So we must suffer the screwball gladly."

-- Kingman Brewster, American diplomat, former president of Yale University

17. "Creative minds always have been known to survive any kind of bad training."

-- Anna Freud, founder of child psychoanalysis

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS:

Helen Davies, Marjorie Dorfman, Mary Fons, Deborah Hawkins, Martin Hintz, Linnea Lundgren, David Priess, Julia Clark Robinson, Paul Seaburn, Heidi Stevens, and Steve Theunissen

