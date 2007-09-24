9 Types of Angels

" " Seraphim are only one of the many types of angels. T-lorien / Getty Images

We may be able to speak directly to God through prayer, but according to the Bible, he reaches us through a variety of angels, each with distinct duties. There are nine types of angels within three major groups known as choirs. Regardless of where they are on the hierarchy, like us, they are individuals.

Unlike us, because they are able to see far beyond a mortal timeline, they are extremely patient and forgiving. They are aware of our personal life goals and are assigned to assist us, but never interfere with our free will. The first choir, in its celestial form, is represented by wavelengths of light and force fields and frequencies of sound. These entities emanate vibrations, or waves, of devotional love into the universe.