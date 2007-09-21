10 Little-Known Patron Saints

For those of you with a splitting headache, read on to find out more about the patron saint of of headaches and other little-known saints.

3. Casimir of Poland -- Patron Saint of Bachelors

Feast day: March 4

Born a prince in Poland, this exceptional young man rose through the ranks of the Catholic church and was ultimately put in charge of his native country. His father tried to arrange a marriage with the daughter of the emperor of Germany, but Casimir wanted to stay single. He died soon afterward in 1484. Stories of his great charm, sense of justice, and belief in chastity abound.

4. Denis -- Patron Saint of Headaches

Feast day: October 9

In a.d. 258, during the persecution of Emperor Decius, Denis, the first bishop of Paris, was imprisoned, tortured, and beheaded. But wait...there's more. His headless body is said to have carried his severed head away from his own execution. In any case, his body was dumped into the River Seine, but his followers pulled it out.

5. Edward the Confessor -- Patron Saint of Difficult Marriages

Feast day: October 13

Edward became the King of England in 1042. He was a very peaceful leader, only going into battle when necessary to defend his allies. He was concerned with the fair treatment of all people and wanted to do away with unjust taxation. He built churches, the most famous being Westminster Abbey. Early in life, he took a vow of chastity, but he took a wife, Editha, to please the people of his kingdom. He remained celibate throughout his life and died in 1066.

6. Felicity -- Patron Saint of Barren Women and Parents Who Have Had a Child Die

Feast day: March 7

Felicity rose from slave to sainthood, but the road wasn't easy. The legend of Felicity varies: One version says that her seven sons were killed in front of her for choosing Christianity, then she was beheaded. Another version says that Felicity was eight months pregnant when she and five others were sentenced to die a martyr's death. They were baptized and led away to suffer greatly in prison. Felicity was upset because she didn't think she would be able to suffer martyrdom at the same time as the others -- the law forbade the execution of pregnant women. As luck would have it, in a.d. 203 she delivered a baby girl just two days before the "games" and was able to die in the amphitheater along with the others. Their killers? A wild boar, a bear, and a leopard ripped the men apart; a wild cow slaughtered the women.

