10 Little-Known Patron Saints

To qualify for sainthood, one must live a life worthy of being rewarded with the Kingdom of God. Even then, it's not a beeline to the top. The first rung on the ladder is "Servant of God," then "Venerable," then "Blessed." After that, the holy person is considered a "Friend of God," otherwise known as a saint. Here are ten lesser-known saints and the people they watch over.
1. Genevieve -- Patron Saint of Disasters and Paris
Feast day: January 3
Advertisement
By age 15, Genevieve was a nun. When her hometown of Paris was under siege by Childeric, King of the Franks, she risked her own safety to go into the city to find food and supplies for the suffering. Years later, she faced another dangerous conqueror -- Attila the Hun. As Parisians prepared to leave their homes rather than face the wrath of the barbarians, Genevieve convinced them to stay in their homes and pray instead. Today, it is still unknown why Attila the Hun didn't attack Paris. Genevieve died in a.d. 500.
2. Blaise -- Patron Saint of Throat Ailments, Veterinarians, and Wild Animals
Feast day: February 3
As a bishop, Blaise was arrested for praying and went into hiding to avoid martyrdom. He shared a cave with wild animals that he cared for. He was eventually found and ordered to stand trial, but on his way to the trial, he convinced a wolf to return a woman's stolen pig. When he was sentenced to a slow, painful death by starvation, the grateful owner of the pig secretly slipped him food so that he wouldn't die. During this time, a woman came to Blaise in need of help. Her son was choking on a fish bone, but Blaise was able to save his life. When the governor learned that Blaise hadn't yet starved to death, he ordered him skinned alive and then beheaded. He died in a.d. 316.
Read on to discover more obscure patron saints such as Saint Denis and Saint Felicity, the patron saint of parents who have children who died.