9 Political Slips of the Tongue

Ronald Reagan sometimes veered from his carefully written speeches with disastrous results. Diana Walker/ Getty Images

­As president, Ronald Reagan sometimes veered from his carefully written speeches with disastrous results. In 1988, when trying to quote John Adams, who said, "Facts are stubborn things," Reagan slipped and said, "Facts are stupid things."

Not known as an environmentalist, Reagan said in 1966, "A tree is a tree. How many more do you have to look at?"

His most famous blooper came during a microphone test before a 1984 radio address when he remarked, "My fellow Americans, I am pleased to tell you I just signed legislation which outlaws Russia forever. The bombing begins in five minutes."