9 Political Slips of the Tongue

With Dan Quayle as his vice president, the bloopers of President George H. W. Bush sometimes got overshadowed, but he still managed some zingers.
While campaigning in 1988, Bush described serving as Ronald Reagan's vice president this way: "For seven and a half years I've worked alongside President Reagan. We've had triumphs. Made some mistakes. We've had some sex . . . uh . . . setbacks." When it comes to presidents 41 and 43, you could say that the slip doesn't fall far from the tongue.
