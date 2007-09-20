Please enter terms to search for.

15 Oxymorons

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Jumbo shrimp is an oxymoron. Is it little or is it big?
An oxymoron is a combination of words that contradict each other. Here are some of our favorites.

1. virtual reality

2. original copy

3. old news

4. act naturally

5. pretty ugly

6. living dead

7. jumbo shrimp

8. rolling stop

9. constant variable

10. exact estimate

11. paid volunteers

12. civil war

13. sound of silence

14. clever fool

15. only choice

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS:

Helen Davies, Marjorie Dorfman, Mary Fons, Deborah Hawkins, Martin Hintz, Linnea Lundgren, David Priess, Julia Clark Robinson, Paul Seaburn, Heidi Stevens, and Steve Theunissen

