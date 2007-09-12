8 Groovy Fads of the 1960s

The lava lamp is one of several groovy fads born in the 1960s. ©2007 Melanie Tsoi/Stock.xchng

With so many straight-laced teens in the 1950s, it was only natural that there would be a backlash. Welcome to the 1960s! Free love, flower power, hippies, psychedelic drugs, and political mayhem -- these were the trends of a decade that saw upheaval of social mores and cultural behaviors. As The Beatles rocked and Bob Dylan rolled, the world saw changes in the political climate (Vietnam War protests, the sexual revolution, civil rights), the fashion world ("It's called a 'mini-skirt,' Mom"), and even in the realm of food (the mighty processed cheese slice).

Read on to learn about some of the most iconic fads of the decade that just wanted everyone to get along.

