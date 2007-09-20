Please enter terms to search for.

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Culture
  3. People
  4. Culture & Traditions
  5. Etiquette & Languages

48 Commonly Misspelled Words

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Rhythm is often misspelled, although it is commonly used.
Rhythm is often misspelled, although it is commonly used.

Some people are better spellers than others, but these words trip up more people than most. Here's a short list of commonly misspelled words.

1. accommodate

Advertisement

2. a lot

3. arctic

4. calendar

5. cemetery

6. conscience

7. conscious

8. definitely

9. embarrass

10. existence

11. foreign

12. gauge

13. grammar

14. guarantee

15. harass

16. height

17. independent

18. inoculate

19. its/it's

20. liaison

21. license

22. maintenance

23. millennium

24. minuscule

25. mischievous

26. misspell

27. noticeable

28. occurrence

29. perseverance

30. playwright

31. possession

32. preceding

33. prejudice

34. principle/principal

35. privilege

36. pronunciation

37. questionnaire

38. receipt

39. recommend

40. rhythm

41. separate

42. sergeant

43. stationary/stationery

44. supersede

45. their/there/they're

46. twelfth

47. until

48. vague

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS:

Helen Davies, Marjorie Dorfman, Mary Fons, Deborah Hawkins, Martin Hintz, Linnea Lundgren, David Priess, Julia Clark Robinson, Paul Seaburn, Heidi Stevens, and Steve Theunissen

Top 5 Most Intriguing Lists

While you can browse through hundreds of fascinating lists at Extraordinary Lists, here are 5 lists that we feel are certain to amaze and entertain:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement