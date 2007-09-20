48 Commonly Misspelled Words

Some people are better spellers than others, but these words trip up more people than most. Here's a short list of commonly misspelled words.
1. accommodate
2. a lot
3. arctic
4. calendar
5. cemetery
6. conscience
7. conscious
8. definitely
9. embarrass
10. existence
11. foreign
12. gauge
13. grammar
14. guarantee
15. harass
16. height
17. independent
18. inoculate
19. its/it's
20. liaison
21. license
22. maintenance
23. millennium
24. minuscule
25. mischievous
26. misspell
27. noticeable
28. occurrence
29. perseverance
30. playwright
31. possession
32. preceding
33. prejudice
34. principle/principal
35. privilege
36. pronunciation
37. questionnaire
38. receipt
39. recommend
40. rhythm
41. separate
42. sergeant
43. stationary/stationery
44. supersede
45. their/there/they're
46. twelfth
47. until
48. vague
CONTRIBUTING WRITERS:
Helen Davies, Marjorie Dorfman, Mary Fons, Deborah Hawkins, Martin Hintz, Linnea Lundgren, David Priess, Julia Clark Robinson, Paul Seaburn, Heidi Stevens, and Steve Theunissen