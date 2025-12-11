The Origins of Christmas and a Roman Sun God's Birthday

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Dec 11, 2025
When you're decorating the tree, remember that multiple cultures contributed to the festive holiday we celebrate today. 4kclips / Shutterstock

When you say "Merry Christmas," you're tapping into a holiday with roots deeper than a pine tree's. The origins of Christmas stretch across centuries, cultures, and calendars, blending Christian beliefs with ancient customs to form one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the world.

We didn’t always celebrate Christmas on December 25. The Bible doesn’t give a date for the birth of Jesus Christ.

But by the early fourth century, the Christian church decided to honor his birth on that day—possibly to align with pagan traditions like the Roman holiday Saturnalia and the birthday of Sol Invictus, the unconquered sun god.

These midwinter festivals of light and life were woven into early Christmas celebrations, helping the observance of Jesus’s birth gain wider acceptance.

From Pagan Festivals to Christian Holiday

In ancient Rome, Saturnalia was a time of gift giving, festive meals, and lighting candles—all traditions that survive in today’s Christmas celebrations.

When early Christians wanted to celebrate Jesus’ birth, December 25 fit the bill: already a popular time of year, tied to the winter solstice and the symbolic return of light and life.

The move worked. By the Middle Ages, Christmas had become a major Christian holiday. Church services, nativity plays, and feast days helped anchor the celebration in Christian roots.

Yet pagan customs stuck around. Evergreen trees, for instance, symbolized life during the dark winter months long before they were decorated with Christmas lights.

The Rise of Christmas Traditions

candle
Anyone else wonder how people manage to decorate real trees with real candles without burning the whole house down? JDewies / Shutterstock

The tradition of decorating fir trees started in Northern Europe. By the Victorian era, it had reached England’s royal family.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert popularized the Christmas tree at Windsor Castle, and the trend spread fast. Soon, families everywhere were adding lighted candles and handmade ornaments to their trees.

The British royal family also embraced Christmas cards, helping turn a personal greeting into a holiday staple. Meanwhile, Christmas carols, many rooted in religious ceremonies, evolved into seasonal favorites sung by the whole family.

Santa Claus and the Spirit of Giving

The story of Santa Claus began with Saint Nicholas, a bishop in what is now Turkey, known for bringing gifts to children and helping the poor. Over time, his legend merged with the British Father Christmas and incorporated elements of other traditions, such as the German Christkind ("Christ Child").

Artist Thomas Nast, in the 19th century, shaped the modern image of Santa with his drawings in Harper’s Weekly. Later, Coca-Cola's holiday ads cemented Santa’s red-suited look. The jolly figure we know today travels on Christmas Eve, bringing gifts to well-behaved children around the world.

Washington Irving and other writers helped revive the celebration of Christmas in America, which had fallen out of favor after the Puritans.

By the late 1800s, the holiday was regaining popularity, and traditions like exchanging gifts, sharing Christmas dinner, and hanging Christmas decorations were on the rise.

A Day for the Whole Family

family
No matter how big or small your family is, celebrating together can bring a smile to your face. Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Christmas Day has become a time to bring the whole family together. Families share festive meals, exchange small gifts, and gather around the tree. The Christmas season has expanded to include Christmas Eve, Boxing Day in some countries, and the 12 days of Christmas.

Public displays, like the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., bring the celebration into the public square. Christmas customs also include sending cards, singing carols, and enjoying a Christmas feast with family members.

How the Date Stuck

December 25 remained the accepted date even when the calendar changed. The switch from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar didn’t shake Christmas from its spot. Early Christians chose the same day for a reason, and it continues to hold meaning.

Whether you mark the birth of Jesus, enjoy the sparkle of Christmas decorations, or celebrate with a mountain of Christmas gifts, the holiday has something for everyone. It blends ancient rituals, Christian beliefs, and modern customs into a single, celebratory tradition.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

