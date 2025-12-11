The Origins of Christmas and a Roman Sun God's Birthday

" " When you're decorating the tree, remember that multiple cultures contributed to the festive holiday we celebrate today. 4kclips / Shutterstock

When you say "Merry Christmas," you're tapping into a holiday with roots deeper than a pine tree's. The origins of Christmas stretch across centuries, cultures, and calendars, blending Christian beliefs with ancient customs to form one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the world.

We didn’t always celebrate Christmas on December 25. The Bible doesn’t give a date for the birth of Jesus Christ.

Advertisement

But by the early fourth century, the Christian church decided to honor his birth on that day—possibly to align with pagan traditions like the Roman holiday Saturnalia and the birthday of Sol Invictus, the unconquered sun god.

These midwinter festivals of light and life were woven into early Christmas celebrations, helping the observance of Jesus’s birth gain wider acceptance.