How Did 4/20 Become the Stoner's Holiday?

" " Smoke billows over a crowd of thousands of people as they smoke at 4:20 p.m. during 420 celebrations on April 20, 2016 at Sunset Beach in Vancouver, Canada. Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

Each year on April 20, at 4:20 p.m., a gentle haze of marijuana smoke wafts through many corners of the world, in pungent celebration of weed's unofficial holiday. Marijuana aficionados (called stoners in some circles) regard it as a moment to bond with others who partake in this hazy pastime. But few of them probably know much about the origins of 4/20 (or 420) lingo.

First, let's dispel with some of the incorrect notions about 420 (spoken as "four-twenty" instead of "four hundred and twenty"). It has nothing to do with any sort of police codes regarding marijuana usage or possession. It's also not at all related to justice system penalties for weed-related offenses. And although 4/20 was Adolf Hitler's birthday, no self-respecting substance would ever be associated with that guy. Nor does it have anything to do with any famous rock star deaths, like those of Janis Joplin or Jim Morrison.

Appropriately, there's no truly concrete proof of 420's history, as it's been lost in the fog of time and more than a little jumbled by its what-were-we-just-talking about oral traditions. However, the most repeated story traces back to San Rafael High School, which is located just north of San Francisco.

There, in the early '70s, a group of five friends slowly started a new routine. During the school day, they'd utter their secret phase, "420 Louis," indicating that they'd be gathering near the school's statue of Louis Pasteur to light up and celebrate the end of yet another school day.

The five friends became known as the "Waldos" in reference to the wall where they hung out. One of their first adventures, which they called "safaris," revolved around an abandoned marijuana patch near Point Reyes — they were hellbent on finding the secret plot so that they could score some free bud. Alas, their stoned quests came up empty-handed, but you can bet that they had plenty of fun along the way.

Little did they know their secret catchphrase would become permanently intertwined with the counterculture. At the time, The Grateful Dead was becoming more and more popular in the Marin County area and at least two of the "Waldos" had friend-of-a-friend connections to the band. It's easy to imagine how an oft-repeated secret code might begin proliferating through the raucous clamor of concerts and backstage gatherings.

Throughout the years, other groups have tried to take credit for giving rise to marijuana's most famous "secret" slang. The Waldos, however, are the only ones who have letters and notes from the '70s that reference their inside jokes, including the ubiquitous 420. Once journalists for the cannabis culture magazine High Times got their resin-coated fingers on the term, it became a staple of their writing, helping propel 420 to everlasting fame.

NOW THAT'S INTERESTING In Colorado, one of the pioneers of the marijuana legalization movement, state officials finally gave up replacing the often-pilfered 420 mile marker on Interstate 70. That marker now reads 419.9.