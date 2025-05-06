What Is Holi? Celebrating Community, Renewal and Forgiveness

By: Lena Thaywick  |  May 6, 2025
holi
Even your mom is fair game when the colors start flying on Holi. rvimages / Getty Images

Bursting with color, music, and joy, Holi is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu tradition. But what is Holi exactly?

Celebrated with colored powder, dancing and water fights, Holi marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Known as the festival of colors or festival of colours, it reflects renewal, forgiveness and the power of community.

Contents
  1. Origins of Holi
  2. When and Where Holi Is Celebrated
  3. Holi Traditions and Customs
  4. Cultural Expressions and Community Celebrations
  5. Holi's Global Reach

Origins of Holi

Holi originated in ancient India with deep religious significance tied to the mythology of Lord Vishnu — who appeared as a half lion to destroy evil — and the Hindu figure Prahlad, who was miraculously saved from fire while his evil aunt Holika burned.

This event is remembered during the night before Holi, when people light bonfires to symbolize the burning of evil.

Another Holi legend involves the demoness Putana, who attempted to kill the infant Krishna by breastfeeding him poisoned milk. Baby Krishna miraculously survived and vanquished Putana.

A Colorful Start

Yet another central story involves Lord Krishna, a Hindu deity whose blue skin and playful nature inspired the tradition of throwing colors.

According to legend, the Hindu god Krishna played Holi with the gopis (cowherd women, many of whom were married) of Vrindavan in northern India, playfully splashing them with colored powder and water.

Romantic Beginnings

Holi is also associated with the divine love between Krishna and Radha, though Krishna was already in love with Radha before the festival.

In the legend, Krishna worried that Radha might dislike his blue skin, so on his mother’s advice he smeared color on Radha’s face — upon which Radha fell in love with Krishna.

When and Where Holi Is Celebrated

Holi
The women of this village (playing the part of Radha) play holi with the men ( playing the part of Krishna). Paddy Photography / Getty Images

People celebrate Holi on the full moon day of Phalguna Purnima, the last lunar month of the Hindu calendar. On the Gregorian calendar, Holi falls in late February or early March, based on the lunar cycle.

It's a national holiday and public holiday in many parts of India, with massive Holi celebrations held from West Bengal to northern India.

Outside India, Holi is widely celebrated by Indian immigrants and non-Hindus in places like the U.S., UK, Australia and Canada. Spanish Fork, Utah, is home to one of the largest Holi festivals in North America, hosted by a Hindu temple.

Holi Traditions and Customs

On the eve of Holi, people gather around the fire for rituals and storytelling. The next day, Rangwali Holi begins — marked by throwing holi colors, colored powder, and "throwing" colored water using water guns.

People also create colored patterns on the ground, and shout "Holi Hai!" to celebrate joyously.

Holi is about fun, but also reflection. The colors celebrated during Holi symbolize new life, unity and release from past grievances. Many educational institutions close for the holiday so people can fully participate.

In rural communities, Holi often includes folk music, dancing and traditional dishes.

Cultural Expressions and Community Celebrations

Holi is more than just play; it’s a way for communities to bond. Community centers, parks, and temples host public events.

In urban areas and among Hindu populations worldwide, Holi fosters inclusivity. Traditional devotional songs are sung, people dance, and sweets are shared in the spirit of new family and community.

Holi's Global Reach

Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi has become a worldwide celebration for people to have fun together. Artur Debat / Getty Images

Today, Holi is more accessible than ever. Through Instagram, travel blogs and global celebrations, its message has transcended borders. Whether you attend a cultural fest at your local park or a dance party with colored water, Holi remains a beacon of celebration, good harvest, and vibrant unity.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

