Origins of Santa Claus: A Turkish Saint and American Poetry

Santa Claus starts with Saint Nicholas, a fourth-century Christian bishop from what is now modern-day Turkey.

Known as the patron saint of children and sailors, he became famous for secretly giving gifts to the poor. Tales of him tossing coins through windows or placing them in shoes laid the foundation for the gift-giving side of the Christmas tradition.

Advertisement

Nicholas's feast day, December 6, was celebrated widely in European countries. As Christianity spread, so did the saint's reputation, eventually influencing other regional gift-bringers, such as Germany’s Christkind (later Anglicized as "Kris Kringle") and England’s Father Christmas.