It Takes 9,000 Steps to Reach China's Fanjingshan Temple

Not only are the temples at the top of Mount Fanjing marvels of human inspiration, the Fanjingshan mountain ranges have been recognized for their ecological importance too. Fanjingshan became a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1986 and was added to the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites in 2018, included for its "high degree of biodiversity." Fanjingshan's flora have evolved as if the ranges were an island; in fact, they are described as "an island of metamorphic rock." This level of isolation has created significant endemism, meaning it's populated by species that are limited to a small geographic area or are unique to an area.

In fact, there are 3,724 plant species on the site, as well as 2,317 invertebrates and 450 vertebrate species. It's the only place in the world where the Fanjingshan fir and Guizhou snub-nosed monkey are found.

Accessing the temples is no walk in the park, and there are many "steps" to getting there. China Discovery details the route, which begins at the Fanjingshan Scenic Area about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Tongren City. The visit starts gently with a sightseeing bus ride that can be followed by a cable car ride to the first station, and along the forest hiking road, there are sites to enjoy. The steps along the side of the mountain from Pudu Square to the summit are narrow and steep, sometimes offering an iron chain railing to hold. It's slow going, and the estimated time to visit just the peak is four hours.

As incredible as the temples atop Red Clouds Golden Summit are, there is also plenty to see throughout the Fanjingshan site, especially for nature and landscape lovers. Visitors with more time to spare can consider a multi-day tour that includes additional sightseeing and a several-hour hike — weather permitting, of course.

Now That's a Shame Before making UNESCO's World Heritage list in 2018, the Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve was established in 1978 to protect the critically endangered Guizhou snub-nosed monkey. However, despite conservation efforts, its numbers have continued to decrease.