How the United Nations Works

You hear about the United Nations (U.N.) constantly in the news, although you might not always realize it. For example:

The U.N. has this remarkable influence because nearly every nation on the planet is a member.

Advertisement

In this article, you will learn the basics of the United Nations so you can grasp the scope and reach of its operations. The next time you hear about the U.N. on the news, you will have a much better understanding of this international organization.