Christmas Game: Find Christmas Carols

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Find Frosty the Snowman in your favorite Christmas carols.
'Tis the season to enjoy your favorite Christmas carols. Watch a new generation of children explore the Christmas songs you remember.

Create new holiday traditions as you and your child search to find the classic Christmas characters and objects in these action-packed Christmas games.

There are many options to play this Christmas game with your favorite elves. View the enlarged photo onscreen or print out the free PDF to search for hidden Christmas treats. Challenge older kids to find the extra objects located at the bottom of each page.

Follow Frosty the Snowman through all of these Christmas carol games.

Find Frosty's Friends as well as the button-eyed snowman as you chase him through this familiar song. Older kids can even hunt for an invisible pet.

Look for Boughs of Holly as you Deck the Halls. This printable will have kids giggling until bedtime.

Find Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer as you play this great reindeer game.

Seek out Kids Missing Their Two Front Teeth who know just what they want for Christmas in this holiday game.

Search for the holiday shoppers' Christmas Gifts and enjoy silver bells in this printable game.

In Christmas Toys, search for scattered holiday toys while Santa and his reindeer land on the rooftop.

Search for Christmas Tree Ornaments in this holiday game, or look for funny items among the trees.

Look for the Naughty and Nice children in this Christmas game to help Santa keep his list in order.

Look for bells of all kinds in this Jingle Bells sleigh ride game.

Who's a jolly, happy soul? Keep reading to find Frosty and his friends in a snowy, bustling town.

Contents
  1. Find Frosty the Snowman's Friends
  2. Find Boughs of Holly
  3. Find Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  4. Find Kids Missing Their Two Front Teeth
  5. Find Christmas Gifts
  6. Find Christmas Toys
  7. Find Christmas Tree Ornaments
  8. Find Naughty and Nice
  9. Find Jingle Bells

Find Frosty and friends in the Christmas game above.
Frosty the Snowman is a favorite Christmas character. Below, Frosty talks directly to your child and encourages her to join in his Christmas game.

Enlarge the image below and play it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find Frosty's friends as you travel this season.

Frosty, the snowman

Was a jolly, happy soul!

Hey! This song is about me! I made a lot of friends that day the children put a magic top hat on my head and a broomstick in my hand! Boy, were they surprised when I began to sing and dance around! Can you find me? Can you find my friends who chased me here and there, all around the square, playing catch-me-if-you-can?

Up for an extra challenge? See if you can find these funny things:

  • A dog dressed like its master
  • Two snow officers
  • A singing jailbird
  • A huntsman who’s found a “fox”
  • An invisible pet
  • A crazy eight ball
  • “Saw”-berry shortcake
  • A leaky customer

Put on your decorating hat. We're going to have more fun finding boughs of holly as we Deck the Halls in the next section.

Holiday decorations delight kids and grown-ups alike. In this puzzle, find the Christmas trimmings that Deck the Halls every December.

To play, enlarge the image below and view it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to find the festive bows and wreaths as you curl up in front of a crackling fire.

Deck the halls with boughs of holly,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

’Tis the season to be jolly,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

There’s no time like Christmastime for putting up lots of decorations! These folks are really getting into the spirit of the season. Can you find these decorations? Do you see me?

If that's too easy for you, see if you can you find these disasters:

  • A wobbling ladder
  • Two people slipping
  • A toddler toppling a poinsettia
  • A runaway sled
  • Faulty wiring
  • A guest who forgot her dress
  • A tinsel fight
  • A pie in the face

Rudolph isn't the only one who likes reindeer games. In the next section, we'll search for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and all of his flying pals.

Find frolicking reindeer in this Christmas game.
Everyone knows the tale of the special reindeer with the glowing nose. In this game, you'll search for Rudolph and all of his sleigh-pulling buddies.

To play, enlarge the image below and view it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to enjoy your very own reindeer games on the go.

Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer

Had a very shiny nose . . .!

Rudolph was different from the other reindeer -- his nose glowed! The other reindeer thought Rudolph was strange. They didn’t ask him to join in their games. One Christmas Eve, Santa made Rudolph a hero. Can you find the nine reindeer who pulled Santa’s sleigh that foggy night? Do you see me, too?

Once you've found Rudolph and his pals, can you find these reindeer games?

  • Marbles
  • Checkers
  • Pin-the-tail-on-the-reindeer
  • Jump-rope
  • Baseball
  • Hopscotch
  • Cards
  • Video

What do you want for Christmas this year? In our next game, find some kids who are wishing for their two front teeth!

Look for the kids with missing front teeth in this Christmas game.
Sometimes simple Christmas gifts are the best -- all these kids want is two front teeth. In this game, help spot the kids with a gap in their smile.

To play, enlarge the image below and view it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to play while waiting for Santa -- or the Tooth Fairy.

All I want for

Chrithmath ith my

Two front teeth!

My friend the Tooth Fairy must be flat broke! The kids in this crazy classroom are losing their teeth left and right! How do you suppose they “thing” Christmas carols? See if you can spot these kids who are missing their front teeth. Can you find me, too?

Can you find these eight classroom disasters?

  • "Finger painting"
  • A bad science experiment
  • A frog down a collar
  • A bowl of soup on a head
  • A worm in an apple
  • A kid stuck to his chair
  • A bookworm
  • Ants in some pants

Silver bells ring in the holiday season, bringing thoughts of good cheer -- and presents! In the next game, find gifts among the Silver Bells.

Find the shoppers' precious presents in this Christmas game.
Silver bells hurry the shoppers on their way, with arms and bags full of Christmas gifts. In this game, see if you can spot presents that will soon be under a Christmas tree.

To play, enlarge the image below and view it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to play while listening to those ringing bells.

Silver bells, silver bells,

It’s Christmastime in the city . . . .

This big city is full of the sounds of Christmas. People are laughing, taxis are honking their horns, and above all the noise is the sound of silver bells. After you have found me, look for these “treasures” that shoppers are taking home.

Once you've found all the gifts, take another look at Silver Bells and try to find these things.

  • A set of separated triplets
  • Three taxicabs
  • Three traffic lights
  • Eight street lights
  • 27 silver bells
  • Six "Santa" stocking caps
  • 11 wreaths

Listen for the sound of hooves Up on the Housetop while working on our next game -- see if you can find the presents from Santa.

View Enlarged Image Find the scattered toys in this Christmas game.
If you listen closely on Christmas Eve, you just might hear the telltale sounds of Santa and his sleigh Up on the Housetop, here to deliver Christmas gifts. In this game, help Santa and Frosty find the scattered toys.

To play, enlarge the image below and view it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to play while you listen for the sounds of sleigh bells and reindeer hooves.

Up on the house-top

Reindeer pause. . . .

Ho, ho, ho! Old St. Nick has always brought special toys for little Nell and little Bill, He’s checking to see if they have taken good care of their toys. Do you see him?

Take another look at Up on the Housetop. Can you find these “ho ho ho” words?

  • A HOse
  • A HOly cow
  • HOmework
  • A HObo
  • A HOle in the wall
  • A HOldup
  • A HOstess
  • A HOe

O Christmas Tree, how lovely are your branches? Find out while you search for Christmas ornaments in our next game.

View Enlarged Image Find the Christmas tree ornaments in this holiday game.
Christmas trees, with their festive decorations, are full of holiday cheer. In this game, look for ornaments to decorate these lovely trees.

To play, enlarge the image below and view it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to play while you decorate your own tree.

O Christmas tree,

O Christmas tree,

How lovely are your branches!

Now here’s a little town that means business when it is time to decorate Christmas trees! Can you find my favorite ornaments? I’ll give you a hint: The trees each match a store. After you’ve admired the decorations, see if you can find me!

Once you've found all the ornaments, try to find these funny things.

  • A sizzling skillet
  • A balloon stowaway
  • A moose on tiptoes
  • A plant with plenty of bite
  • A quartet of crooks
  • An avalanche
  • A chorus director in danger

Santa Claus is Coming to Town -- make sure you're on his good list! Search for naughty and nice kids in our next Christmas game.

View Enlarged Image Find naughty and nice children in this Christmas game.
Santa makes his list every year, and you can be sure he checks it twice! Help Santa check his list by finding the naughty and nice kids in this game.

To play, enlarge the image below and view it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to play while you're waiting up for Santa.

Santa Claus is comin’

To town!

Santa Claus always checks his list twice to be sure he hasn’t made a mistake. He also keeps track of who is naughty and who is nice all year. (I’ll tell you a little secret: He puts a check by your name if you cry or pout too often!) Can you find four naughty kids and four nice kids? Can you find me, too?

After you find the naughty and nice kids, can you find these toys from the song?

  • A little tin horn
  • A little toy drum
  • Two curly headed dolls
  • An elephant
  • Three boats
  • Two kiddie cars

Oh, what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh! In our next game, find all sorts of bells on a sleigh ride.

Search for lots of bells in this Christmas game.
Over hills we'll go, laughing all the way! In this Jingle Bells Christmas game, look for all sorts of "bells" while on a festive sleigh ride.

To play, enlarge the image below and view it on the monitor. Or, download this free Christmas printable game as a PDF to play while you're on a sleigh ride of your own.

Jingle bells,

Jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

Oh, what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh!

Everyone seems to be enjoying a sleigh ride today! The air is filled with the jingle of harness bells. There are lots of other bells in this picture, too. Can you find them? Do you also see me hiding?

Can you find eight more “bells” in the Jingle Bells game?

  • Bell bottoms
  • Bluebells
  • Bell pepper
  • Dumbbell
  • Belly laugh
  • Belly dancer
  • Bellyache
  • Barbell

These Christmas games will help you get into the spirit of the season. And they can pass the time while you wait for Saint Nick to show up! Have some festive fun searching for the holiday items with Frosty.

