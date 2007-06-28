Christmas Game: Find Christmas Carols

Find Frosty the Snowman in your favorite Christmas carols.

'Tis the season to enjoy your favorite Christmas carols. Watch a new generation of children explore the Christmas songs you remember.

Create new holiday traditions as you and your child search to find the classic Christmas characters and objects in these action-packed Christmas games.

There are many options to play this Christmas game with your favorite elves. View the enlarged photo onscreen or print out the free PDF to search for hidden Christmas treats. Challenge older kids to find the extra objects located at the bottom of each page.

Follow Frosty the Snowman through all of these Christmas carol games.

Find Frosty's Friends as well as the button-eyed snowman as you chase him through this familiar song. Older kids can even hunt for an invisible pet.

Look for Boughs of Holly as you Deck the Halls. This printable will have kids giggling until bedtime.

Find Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer as you play this great reindeer game.

Seek out Kids Missing Their Two Front Teeth who know just what they want for Christmas in this holiday game.

Search for the holiday shoppers' Christmas Gifts and enjoy silver bells in this printable game.

In Christmas Toys, search for scattered holiday toys while Santa and his reindeer land on the rooftop.

Search for Christmas Tree Ornaments in this holiday game, or look for funny items among the trees.

Look for the Naughty and Nice children in this Christmas game to help Santa keep his list in order.

Look for bells of all kinds in this Jingle Bells sleigh ride game.

Who's a jolly, happy soul? Keep reading to find Frosty and his friends in a snowy, bustling town.

